 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Process of Holding Trump Accountable Has Finally Begun

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Nichols       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/5/19

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)

From The Nation

- Advertisement -

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler has moved "to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power."

Justice Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler
Justice Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler
(Image by You Tube)   Details   DMCA

Presidents are held to account according to a process defined by a Constitution that establishes a system of checks and balances. If there is a Congress that disregards the Constitution, as the United States suffered with during the desultory tenure of House Speaker Paul Ryan, accountability is off the table. If the United States has a Congress that takes its duties to the Constitution and the American people seriously, as it now does with the Democratic majority that voters empowered in November, the checking and balancing will proceed at a pace appropriate to the threat posed by a commander in chief who can no longer be allowed to govern with impunity.

- Advertisement -

This is not the only way in which a president can be sanctioned, as the remarkable testimony of Michael Cohen to the House Oversight and Reform Committee reminded Americans just last week. A president and his associates can be the subject of an inquiry by a special counsel, such as Robert Mueller, or by the able federal investigators and prosecutors of the Southern District of New York. If half of the inquiries that Cohen discussed come to fruition, there is every reason to believe the Donald Trump will face many days of reckoning.

But the accountability process that is managed by Congress remains the essential one when we are discussing the actions of a sitting president. Once this process has been initiated, the prospect of accountability becomes dramatically more real. Indeed, if this remains a constitutional republic governed by rules and not men, then the congressional processes hold out the possibility that a necessary level of accountability will be achieved during the course of a presidency, not after it is finished.

That necessary level of accountability can take many forms, including the impeachment of a sitting president by the House and conviction by the Senate, resignation in disgrace by a president who fears the process, or defeat at the polls for a president and those members of Congress who thwart a legitimate process.

- Advertisement -

It is in this context, and with this understanding, that Americans should consider -- and welcome -- the announcement by House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler that "we will be issuing document requests to over 60 different people and individuals from the White House to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, Jr., Allen Weisselberg, to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power."

Nadler, the chair of the key committee when it comes to the processes by which Congress might achieve formal and full accountability, respects the process. He recognizes that impeachment is a political act -- as opposed to a legal one -- and that as such it is important to bring the people and House members from both parties along. He is not getting ahead of himself, or of the Congress.

But on Sunday he explained, in conversation with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's This Week, that Trump fixer Michael Cohen's public testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee had expanded the sense of this moment's urgency and consequence.

"[What] we learned from the Cohen testimony," said Nadler, "is that he directly implicated the president in -- in various crimes, both while seeking the office of president and while in the White House."

Nadler strikes an appropriate balance as the chair of the Judiciary Committee. "Impeachment is a long way down the road," he says. "We don't have the facts yet, but we're going to initiate proper investigations."

While impeachment may still be "down the road," these appropriate investigations will involve potentially impeachable offenses.

- Advertisement -

For instance, Cohen's testimony last week drew attention to alleged violations of campaign-finance laws and other actions by the president that might reasonably be understood as assaults on democracy during and after the 2016 presidential election.

Nadler says that "seeking [to] sabotage a fair election would be an impeachable offense."

The Judiciary Committee chair also says, "It's very clear that the president obstructed justice." How? "Eleven hundred times he referred to the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt." he tried to protect (retired Lieutenant General Michael) Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. He fired Comey in order to stop the Russian thing, as he told NBC News." He's intimidated witnesses -- in public."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

John Nichols Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

What the Hell Is Wrong With Paul Ryan?

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

GM's Plant Closures Confirm the President is a Liar and a Fool

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 