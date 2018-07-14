 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The New York Times Is Still Getting The Bernie Movement Wrong

By       Message Jim Hightower       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/14/18

Author 8272
Become a Fan
  (41 fans)

From Other Words

- Advertisement -

America's paper of record said a Bernie Sanders-inspired grassroots group was "failing" -- just one day before its candidates rocked the Democratic establishment.

From flickr.com: The New York Times {MID-303459}
The New York Times
(Image by alecperkins)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Before major news organizations pronounce someone dead, they ought to check the person's pulse.

Take, for example, a recent New York Times screed prematurely pronouncing the Our Revolution political organization -- launched only two years ago by veterans of the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign -- a moribund failure. "The group has repeatedly picked fights with the Democratic establishment in primary elections, losing nearly every time," the paper barked.

- Advertisement -

But, lo and behold, the very next day, Our Revolution's endorsed candidate for governor in the Maryland primary, Ben Jealous, handily defeated the party establishment's favorite. And in New York, a 28-year-old Our Revolution activist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, shocked the national party's corporate hierarchy with her resounding grassroots victory over Rep. Joe Crowley, the fourth highest ranking Democrat in the U.S. House.

These big scores followed the group's earlier outsider victories over moneyed insiders in the Georgia and Texas gubernatorial primaries.

In fact, the insurgent group, which the Times ridiculed as "failing," has been winning dozens of upset victories in down-ballot primary elections from coast to coast, electing 45 percent of its candidates. That's a huge number in grassroots politics.

- Advertisement -

Just as significant, these Sanders-inspired progressive rebels have now defined the Democratic Party's agenda. They've enlivened both its supporters and many of its previously lethargic office holders by backing such populist (and popular) proposals as Medicare For All and debt-free higher education.

Apparently, it's hard to see America's grassroots reality through the dusty and distant office windows of the New York Times. So before the editors and writers do another hit piece on the people and candidates of Our Revolution, maybe they could come out of their journalistic cubicles.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is not about free trade. It's a corporate coup d'etat -- against us!

The Post Office is not broke -- and it hasn't taken any of our tax money since 1971

The plutocrats who bankrolled the GOP primaries -- and what they want in return

Citizens United Against Citizens United: A Grassroots Campaign to Restore Democracy

The Audacity of Greed

The Trans-Pacific Trade Scam

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 