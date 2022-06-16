The 'New G8' Meets China's 'Three Rings'



The speaker of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, may have created the defining acronym for the emerging multipolar world: "the new G8".

As Volodin noted, "the United States has created conditions with its own hands so that countries wishing to build an equal dialogue and mutually beneficial relations will actually form a 'new G8' together with Russia."

This non Russia-sanctioning G8, he added, is 24.4% ahead of the old one, which is in fact the G7, in terms of GDP in purchasing power parity (PPP), as G7 economies are on the verge of collapsing and the U.S. registers record inflation.

The power of the acronym was confirmed by one of the researchers on Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Sergei Fedorov: three BRICS members (Brazil, China and India) alongside Russia, plus Indonesia, Iran, Turkey and Mexico, all non adherents to the all-out Western economic war against Russia, will soon dominate global markets.

Fedorov stressed the power of the new G8 in population as well as economically: "If the West, which restricted all international organizations, follows its own policies, and pressures everyone, then why are these organizations necessary? Russia does not follow these rules."

The new G8, instead, "does not impose anything on anyone, but tries to find common solutions."

The coming of the new G8 points to the inevitable advent of BRICS +, one of the key themes to be discussed in the upcoming BRICS summit in China. Argentina is very much interested in becoming part of the extended BRICS and those (informal) members of the new G8 - Indonesia, Iran, Turkey, Mexico - are all likely candidates.

The intersection of the new G8 and BRICS + will lead Beijing to turbo-charge what has already been conceptualized as the Three Rings strategy by Cheng Yawen, from the Institute of International Relations and Public Affairs at the Shanghai International Studies University.

Cheng argues that since the beginning of the 2018 U.S.-China trade war the Empire of Lies and its vassals have aimed to "decouple"; thus the Middle Kingdom should strategically downgrade its relations with the West and promote a new international system based on South-South cooperation.

Looks like if it walks and talks like the new G8, that's because it's the real deal.

The revolution reaches the "global countryside"

Cheng stresses how "the center-periphery hierarchy of the West has been perpetuated as an implicit rule" in international relations; and how China and Russia, "because of their strict capital controls, are the last two obstacles to further U.S. control of the global periphery".

So how would the Three Rings - in fact a new global system - be deployed?

The first ring "is China's neighboring countries in East Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East; the second ring is the vast number of developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America; and the third ring extends to the traditional industrialized countries, mainly Europe and the United States."

