Franklin Lamb, Oxford. Every year during late August, this observer receives emails from people who love and admire the Iranian born Imam Musa Sadr and his colleagues Sheik Mohammad Yacoub and journalist. Abbas Baddredinne. The three disappeared on August 31, 1978 in Tripoli, Libya.

One email that I received last week is as follows:

"Dear Mr. Lamb,

I hope this email finds you well. I am one of the millions who are waiting to know the answer to the question "where is Imam Mousa Alsader?" And since you are the only one who is really digging to find the truth. Do you have an answer yet?

Thank you."

Every August 29th the same Lebanese and Iranian politicians, for political and financial benefit deceive Shia Muslims in both countries and globally about the fate of Imam Musa Sadr. This year was no different. Last month, yet again reading, his annual script, Amal leader Nabeh Berri repeated the ad nausea hoax he has employed for the past nearly four decades.

One reason for annually repeating the fraud that that Musa Sadr is alive and was seen recently in Libya is that certain parties fear the consequences if the truth becomes known about who convinced Gadaffi to arrange the Imam's "disappearance" and who has covered it up. Nabeh Berri could be ousted from Amal, charged with fraudulently receiving millions of dollars of hush money and removed from Lebanese politics. And the current regime in Iran could well face a revolution. The anger of the millions of Shia and others who still express deep devotion for Musa Sadr would likely be volcanic.



Mohammad Beheshti

Last month, Amal leader Berri was delivering a speech in my neighborhood in south Beirut commemorating the 1978 disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr and his companions during a trip to Libya. Berri said that they are still alive and called for continuing efforts to find them. Berri makes the same false claims annually. He did not call for an investigation while Gadaffi was alive because he and his co-conspirators feared the mercurial Gadaffi might become angered and tell the truth which is that the chief aide to Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini, Mohammad Hossein Beheshti, the second most powerful person in the political hierarchy of Iran after the revolution overthrew the Shah, arranged for Musa Sadr's murder.

Berri also called last month on the "Lebanese media to follow up on Sadr's disappearance adding that the Lebanese judicial system is also looking into the case". He added that "unfortunately the committee hasn't been able to visit Libya due to the political instability. But it followed up on the case from nearby countries."

