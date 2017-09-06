Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The "Musa Sadr is Alive" Hoax has Deceived Lebanon's Shia for 39 years

By       Message Franklin P. Lamb     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 9 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 9/6/17

Author 47731
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

From flickr.com: CEREMONY PLANNED ON ANNIVERSARY OF IMAM MUSA AL-SADR'S ABDUCTION {MID-159518}
CEREMONY PLANNED ON ANNIVERSARY OF IMAM MUSA AL-SADR'S ABDUCTION
(Image by Lion Multimedia Production U.S.A.)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Franklin Lamb, Oxford. Every year during late August, this observer receives emails from people who love and admire the Iranian born Imam Musa Sadr and his colleagues Sheik Mohammad Yacoub and journalist. Abbas Baddredinne. The three disappeared on August 31, 1978 in Tripoli, Libya.

One email that I received last week is as follows:

"Dear Mr. Lamb,

I hope this email finds you well. I am one of the millions who are waiting to know the answer to the question "where is Imam Mousa Alsader?" And since you are the only one who is really digging to find the truth. Do you have an answer yet?

- Advertisement -

Thank you."

- Advertisement -

Every August 29th the same Lebanese and Iranian politicians, for political and financial benefit deceive Shia Muslims in both countries and globally about the fate of Imam Musa Sadr. This year was no different. Last month, yet again reading, his annual script, Amal leader Nabeh Berri repeated the ad nausea hoax he has employed for the past nearly four decades.

One reason for annually repeating the fraud that that Musa Sadr is alive and was seen recently in Libya is that certain parties fear the consequences if the truth becomes known about who convinced Gadaffi to arrange the Imam's "disappearance" and who has covered it up. Nabeh Berri could be ousted from Amal, charged with fraudulently receiving millions of dollars of hush money and removed from Lebanese politics. And the current regime in Iran could well face a revolution. The anger of the millions of Shia and others who still express deep devotion for Musa Sadr would likely be volcanic.


Mohammad Beheshti
(Image by wikipeadia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Last month, Amal leader Berri was delivering a speech in my neighborhood in south Beirut commemorating the 1978 disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr and his companions during a trip to Libya. Berri said that they are still alive and called for continuing efforts to find them. Berri makes the same false claims annually. He did not call for an investigation while Gadaffi was alive because he and his co-conspirators feared the mercurial Gadaffi might become angered and tell the truth which is that the chief aide to Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini, Mohammad Hossein Beheshti, the second most powerful person in the political hierarchy of Iran after the revolution overthrew the Shah, arranged for Musa Sadr's murder.

Berri also called last month on the "Lebanese media to follow up on Sadr's disappearance adding that the Lebanese judicial system is also looking into the case". He added that "unfortunately the committee hasn't been able to visit Libya due to the political instability. But it followed up on the case from nearby countries."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://mealsforsyrianrefugeechildrenlebanon.com/

Since 2013, Professor Franklin P. Lamb has traveled extensively throughout Syria. His primary focus has been to document, photograph, research and hopefully help preserve the vast and irreplaceable archaeological sites and artifacts in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

'US MUST STOP FUNDING ISRAELI CRIMES'

Has the battle for Aleppo birthed Foreign Legions preparing a Sunni-Shia endgame?

Presidents Assad and Putin have ordered their forces to again liberate "The Jewel of the Desert"

Why Obama is Declaring War on Syria

Libya's Liberation Front Organizing In The Sahel

Netanyahu to Obama on election: When we say jump, you say how high?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 