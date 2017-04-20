Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

The Ministry of Silly Threats

By Vaughan Famularo
Maria Zakharova
(Image by Russian Foreign Ministry)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Maria Zakharova is a passionate and outspoken modern woman. She is also the Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. She recently appeared on Russian Television in a telling and revealing interview describing what passed for diplomacy by the US State Department at the UN under the Presidency of Barack Obama.

It's not very often that the normal person in the street gets to hear what transpires behind the closed doors of world diplomacy so, her revelations are quite an insight.

In Sept 2015, Russia announced their intentions to fight with the Syrian Government against the Islamic State Terrorists in Syria and, invited the countries of the world to unite and fight with them against this world threat.

Zakharova recorded many of the Diplomatic meetings from October 2015 and, what she revealed, explains the anti Russian hate we've seen from western politicians and media since that time.

The Russian Diplomats were warned by the US Diplomats that if Russia went ahead and assisted Syria's Assad, Russia would 'be in a world of hurt and discover what real pain is.'

This was their direct warning.

The US clearly spelled out to the Russians that, whatever good work that they did in Syria or, any positive results they achieved in reality, would be manipulated by a professional media company to cancel out their real results and, turn them around to make it look like they are the real cause of the problem.

For instance, they were told, "Are you going to fight the Terrorists? You'll be made to look like the Terrorists! You'll be made to look like the aggressor!"

The Diplomatic threats were made at the highest levels of the Diplomatic Corps and not only once but, numerous times.

Zakharova seemed aghast that this is what constituted for diplomacy via the elite members of the most advanced Democracies in the world.

She claimed that serious questions about ISIS and Syria's future that were posed by the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin, were continually blocked in the UN Security Council by these same Diplomats.

Zakharova claims absolute collusion with the western media by these powerful people which, shows the level of control they wield over the western world media.

She said as the campaign in Syria progressed and, ISIS's advance was halted, the warnings turned into threats.

Once the precision bombing of the Russian Air Force, as well as the number of sorties they could fly daily became apparent, their language became more aggressive.

She said, "Now threats were being voiced, not just by fellow Diplomats but, by members of the State Department and the White House itself."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

I'm into lots of things and create stuff. Music, articles, comedy sketches, and stupid stuff to keep me sane


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Vaughan Famularo

Become a Fan
Author 508368

(Member since Mar 1, 2017)


This article is a expose' of an interview with Maria Zakharova, the Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. This is a telling and revealing insight to what transpires in the diplomatic circles between world powers.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 3:36:19 PM

David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008)


I watched the interview yesterday and yes, it is very telling and revealing....

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 4:57:50 PM

