Gallipoli, Has Australia Learned Anything?

(Image by Everett Historical)   Permission   Details   DMCA
As ANZAC Day approaches, many Australians have once again watched on, shaking their collective heads, as their political leaders display the constitution of a wet lettuce when it comes to resisting their American political overlords.

Australia's Foreign Minister, Julia Bishop, spoke tough when asked about Australia's position on Nth Korea's missile tests.

Indeed, she could be mistaken for any American Warhawk Politician, except for her refined Australian accent.

But, accent aside, Bishop parrots the US Foreign Policy well and, projects it with a kind of refined, constipated belligerence.

The way she threatened Nth Korea would've delighted her US counterparts, once they'd been reminded of who she was and, in what hemisphere Australia was located.

In a world desperately needing rational debate and diplomatic endeavour, we watch our politicians serve their ego's instead of their country's interests.

She may later earn an Oscar for her role as, ' best supporting actress in a World War Three Drama' but, for real people, she failed her call miserably and once again, spoke like a marionette controlled by an American foreign policy God.

She said, "Pyongyang has a clear ambition to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear payload as far as the US."

That may well be the case but, as soon as she said this, her Australian constituent's quickly acquired a world map to measure if that meant Nth Korea's missiles could reach Australia too?

The next question Aussies asked themselves was, if her aggressive rhetoric may make Australia a legitimate Nth Korean target?

Because, it wasn't before she spoke.

And it didn't take very long to realise that the answer to both those questions was, Yes!

In a direct response to Bishop, a Nth Korean spokesman was quoted in the official Nth Korean News Agency, KCNA saying. "The present government of Australia is blindly and zealously toeing the US line. If Australia persists in following the US moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the US master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within the range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK."

Julia Bishop talks tough for a minister of a country where the majority of its people have never held a rifle, let alone fired one.

Australians get fined just for possessing a sling-shot!

I'm into lots of things and create stuff. Music, articles, comedy sketches, and stupid stuff to keep me sane


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

