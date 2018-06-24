 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Libertarian Party: Bringing Good Ideas to America Since 1971

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: John Hospers, 1972 presidential candidate of the fledgling Libertarian Party. {MID-299006}
John Hospers, 1972 presidential candidate of the fledgling Libertarian Party.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"'Abolish ICE!' is the new rallying cry for progressive Democrats," reports NBC News's Alex Seitz-Wald. It's "a radical idea and one that was confined to the fringes just months ago," but one that "left-wing insurgents can use to differentiate themselves from more established rivals in Democratic primaries."

Good idea. So good, in fact, that I wrote a column advocating exactly that three months ago. Welcome to the right side, Democrats.

Like most Libertarians, I'm amused when our ideological opponents see a parade forming around one of our ideas and try to hustle their way to the front to "lead" it.

Unlike some Libertarians, I don't follow up amusement with getting down in the mouth about being "co-opted." I'm just happy to see good ideas gain steam from any source.

- Advertisement -

The Libertarian Party has supported same-sex marriage rights since its founding in 1971. Hillary Clinton finally joined us on that one in 2013. Better late than never.

It's not just the Democrats we're a leading indicator for. We began calling for elimination of the federal income tax decades before the (even worse) "Fair Tax" idea embedded itself in the Republican Party as an alternative (unfortunately that terrible proposal -- a 30% national sales tax coupled with a monthly cradle-to-grave welfare check for every man, woman, and child in America -- has fooled some Libertarians as well).

Marijuana legalization? That was us too, fighting both major party establishments to get medical, then recreational, cannabis off the list of victimless "crimes" from the early 1970s on. Glad we're getting there.

- Advertisement -

We're not always quite so far ahead of the other parties. We beat the Democrats to putting abolition of the death penalty in our platform by mere weeks in 2016. It should have been there since 1971.

The perceived gold standard for a political party's success is winning elections, and I wish that Libertarians won more of them. But a better standard is successfully pushing our values, our ideas, and our proposals into the public conversation and seeing them adopted. I'd like to see that happen more often as well, but I'm glad when it happens at least occasionally.

Unlike the "major" parties, the Libertarian Party holds its national convention every two years instead of every four. Ours starts on the last day of June and ends on July 3 in New Orleans. Drop by, or tune in on C-SPAN, to see our next batch of great ideas for America.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

There She Goes Again: Clinton's Blame Game

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 305 fans, 2371 articles, 5191 quicklinks, 5806 comments, 495 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Now if Libertarianism also included bottom-up connection consciousness as part of it's vision of liberty, it would do much better-- for itself and for the planet.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 24, 2018 at 4:03:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 