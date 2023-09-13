 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/13/23

The Lesson of Liberty Safe: Don't Just Lock Your Back Doors, Brick Them Over

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

WinonaSavingsBankVault.JPG
WinonaSavingsBankVault.JPG
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Jonathunder)   Details   Source   DMCA

Most Americans likely harbor little sympathy for Nathan Hughes. He was arrested in Arkansas on August 30 on felony and misdemeanor charges relating to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

Whether Hughes is guilty or not I can't say, but it's clear that he made a big mistake when it came to securing his firearms. That mistake was trusting the company which built his gun safe -- Liberty Safe -- to keep his access codes private. Liberty Safe turned over a code allowing law enforcement to unlock the safe and take the weapons.

There's some disagreement over whether the code was specific to Hughes or whether there's a "master code" that unlocks all Liberty Safe products. If we're to believe Liberty Safe, it's the former, and they're acting to let customers "expunge" their codes from the company's servers.

There are also, of course, calls to boycott Liberty Safe for complying with the FBI's warrant instead of fighting it, but let's be honest: It's hard to fight the feds and hard to blame a company for complying rather than going to war.

The solution to this problem isn't boycotting Liberty Safe specifically. It's to avoid putting yourself in any situation where someone else has a "back door" into your stuff.

There's a saying in the cryptocurrency community: "Not your keys, not your crypto." It refers to the difference between "custodial" wallets run by centralized exchanges and "non-custodial" wallets to which the wallet owner, and ONLY the wallet owner, has the private keys. Cryptocurrency kept in those "custodial" wallets can be seized any time the government goes to the exchange with a court order. But unless the owner gives up his private key, crypto in a "non-custodial" wallet is secure.

With the advent of the "Internet of Things," there's a temptation to let second or third parties control access to one's things. If you forget a password or whatever, they can help you get back in. The problem with that is they can also help someone else get in, unintentionally (a hacker, for example) or intentionally (usually a government).

Governments hate your privacy. They want to be able to know what you're doing, or take your stuff, at will and without inconvenient safeguards.

That's why we see so many government efforts to mandate "back doors" in encryption or even outlaw some forms (non-custodial crypto wallets, end-to-end encrypted email and text messaging, etc.) altogether. And don't even get me started on "Know Your Customer" laws and the requirement that banks report "suspicious" transactions rather than awaiting a demand accompanied by a warrant before they hand over their customers' data and cash.

It's not criminal to value one's privacy and want to keep one's belongings secure from theft by criminals or governments (but I repeat myself).

Take a look around your house, with special attention to your computer and phone. Is your crypto secure? How about your email? Find ways to stop trusting your money and information to other parties' honesty, competence, courage, and good will.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend