The Laws of Twenty One

(Based on the Sukumar Ray satire in Bengali, Ekushe Aine)

Translated by © Monish R Chatterjee

(in commemoration of my daughter (an aspiring lawyer)'s 21st birthday, August 21, 2019)

In Lord Shiva's very own land

The laws are lethal and grand!

Should one but slip and fall

Will be grabbed by sentries on call

The village Kazi finds him guilty

Twenty one rupees his penalty.

There, if it is not quite six at eventide

Sneeze without a ticket? Beware, just run and hide.

Without a ticket if one dares sneeze, then -

Vigorous the whipping on the back with a cane

The kotwal stuffs snuff in each nostril

Must sneeze twenty one times, such is the drill.

Should one's teeth become loose

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Monish R. Chatterjee received the B.Tech. (Hons) degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from I.I.T., Kharagpur, India, in 1979, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering, from the University of Iowa
 

A translation of Sukumar Ray's Ekushe Aine, or The Laws of Twenty One- part of his incomparable nonsense verse collection, Abol Tabol, to commemorate my daughter's 21st birthday.

