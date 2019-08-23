The Laws of Twenty One

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 8/23/2019 at 17:44:23 H4'ed 8/23/19

(Based on the Sukumar Ray satire in Bengali, Ekushe Aine)

Translated by © Monish R Chatterjee

(in commemoration of my daughter (an aspiring lawyer)'s 21st birthday, August 21, 2019)

In Lord Shiva's very own land

The laws are lethal and grand!

Should one but slip and fall

Will be grabbed by sentries on call

The village Kazi finds him guilty

Twenty one rupees his penalty.

There, if it is not quite six at eventide

Sneeze without a ticket? Beware, just run and hide.

Without a ticket if one dares sneeze, then -

Vigorous the whipping on the back with a cane

The kotwal stuffs snuff in each nostril

Must sneeze twenty one times, such is the drill.

Should one's teeth become loose

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3