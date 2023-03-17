In anticipation of the impending overdue indictment of the Orange Menace

A little over 2 years ago, literally days before the violent, insurrectionist attack upon the US Capitol by a rabid mob instigated and let loose by the savage mobster from Mar-a-Lago, Drumpf, I had written a short column in this forum (I believe on Jan 4th, 2021) about an impending attach upon this country's government by the maga/confederate goons being prepared for such acts by the Orange beast. Most tragically, my predictions proved to be much too real, much too true, only two days later. Here is the link to that article in these pages:

click here

Two years later, following the unimaginably tragic consequences of that racist, Fascist, bigoted attack, we are on the threshold of, finally, a long-overdue indictment of the insufferable career criminal mob boss, DJT- likely in a matter of days, by either the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, or the Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis (both rather coincidentally Black), I wrote the following brief message on my Facebook timeline, in anticipation of a similar violent reaction to his criminal indictment, set forth by the supremely violent narcissist, upon Mr. Bragg, Ms. Willis, law enforcement, and indeed many others. I am copying here verbatim from my FB commentary, along with a follow-up observation, plus a link from the campaign pages of DA Bragg.

[MRC, FB, 3 16 2023, 11:55 pm]:

...In anticipation of the imminent (desperately long overdue) indictment of the savage career criminal, Drumpf, by the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, snippets of whose remarkable life story I learned about a little earlier on Lawrence O'Donnell, and out of the anxiety that the murderous scumbag may set his rabid, criminal maga mad dogs upon this Black DA and many others as part of his lifelong crime spree- let me attach here a brief intro to this fabulous Harvard graduate (and incidentally an honorable one, unlike many other unhinged Ivy scumbags). THIS IS IN ADVANCE of a potentially historic indictment tomorrow. That indictment (and far more) are highly overdue; I am writing this in advance. The time right now is 11:55 pm, 3 16 2023.

Also the follow-up:

If the indictment does not happen tomorrow, or anytime soon -we must remember that a genocidal mass murderer (GWB) was let go scott free even after a criminal attack upon and destruction of a country, and a Nobel-winning drone killer is running around attending packed forums being lauded and feted. This has long been the American way. Also-Richard Nixon was pardoned. Need I go on?

And here is the link from DA Bragg's campaign which lays out a sketch of his remarkable life story:

click here

Monish Chatterjee