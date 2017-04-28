Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   8 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Lame Response of Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Obama's $400,000 Wall Street Speaking Fee

By       Message John Spritzler     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/28/17

From flickr.com: Individual Billionaires Dominate Election Donations | Flickr740 Ã-- 400 - 180k -
Individual Billionaires Dominate Election Donations | Flickr740 Ã-- 400 - 180k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Senator Elizabeth Warren had this to say about President Obama's $400,000 Wall Street speaking fee: "I was troubled by that." She added that money is "the snake that slithers through Washington" and that "the influence of dollars on this place is what scares me"I think it ultimately threatens democracy." And she said that progressives need to fight back against the money and power wielded by the rich and powerful with "our voices and our votes."

- Advertisement -

I suppose that many people will view these remarks of Sen. Warren as perfectly appropriate and satisfactory. I do not. Here's why.

Sen. Warren essentially acknowledges that the people who possess billion dollar fortunes have, by virtue of possessing those fortunes, the real power in our society--"the snake that slithers through Washington." But Warren pretends that this power merely "threatens democracy"; even though she knows full well that we do not have a democracy; we have an oligarchy. Even stodgy academics acknowledge this fact (as this study illustrates.) As a professional politician whose career viability is conditional on not seriously threatening the power of the billionaire class, Sen. Warren must "play the game" and pretend we live in a democracy, threatened perhaps by the "snake that slithers" but nonetheless still a democracy. This is one reason for describing the senator's response to that snake as lame.

But it's lame for another reason too. For some perspective, consider this. When a person is attacking you with a knife, what do you aim to do? Just "fight back," or remove the knife from the attacker? You aim to remove the knife from the attacker, obviously, because until you do that just "fighting back" could result in losing the fight and being killed. You want not just to fight back, but also to WIN the fight, which means, minimally, removing the knife from the attacker's possession. There's not a sane person in the world who doesn't grasp this, and I'm assuming Sen. Warren is sane. So when Warren says progressives need to fight back against the money and power wielded by the rich and powerful with "our voices and our votes" it's just for the purpose of deflecting our attention from the fact that she never even hints that we need to take the knife--the billion dollar fortunes--away from the people who are attacking us. Let the people attacking us keep their knives, let the billionaires keep their billions, is Warren's implicit message. How lame is that?

The obvious thing we need to do to have a genuine democracy (one person one vote, not what we have today, which is one billionaire a billion votes and one ordinary person one vote) is remove the billions of dollars (i.e., the real power in our society) from the billionaires. Failure to state this obvious fact is all the billionaires demand of politicians, because it is all that they need to remain in possession of their power over us. And Sen. Warren is happy to play by these billionaire rules of the game, obviously.

- Advertisement -

Obama's Wall Street speaking fee of $400,000 is just one of countless examples of how the billionaires rule our nation--how they use their knives. Does anybody seriously believe that this speaking fee came as a complete surprise to Obama? The billionaire class makes all of our top tier politicians know that great wealth awaits them after (if not before) they retire if they make the billionaire class happy when in office. This is one of the ways money exerts power. Why did Obama put Goldman-Sachs people in his cabinet instead of people who wanted, say, single payer health care and an end to U.S. warmongering and drone-killing of innocent Muslims? Well, now we know. Obama didn't want to displease the Goose that gives the Golden Eggs (in the form of $400,000 speaking fees and such.)

Either we submit to living in our current dictatorship of the billionaire class, or we aim explicitly to take their weapon--their billions of dollars--away from them and render them no wealthier than any other ordinary American: in other words have no rich and no poor egalitarianism, as described at https://www.pdrboston.org/egalitarianism . As long as we agree that it's perfectly fine for some people to be richer than others, those richer people will have more power in society than others, and they will use that enhanced power to control people including politicians to get even richer and more powerful in a process that inevitably results in the inequality and death of democracy that exists today.

Senator Warren--held up as one of the best defenders of democracy and most ardent foe of Wall Street--has responded to the most recent and egregious demonstration of Wall Street's anti-democratic power with a response so lame that it should make us angry as hell.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://www.pdrboston.org

I am the editor of www.PDRBoston.org and www.NewDemocracyWorld.org, the author of The People as Enemy: The Leaders' Hidden Agenda in World War II, the co-author of On the Public Agenda, a (now retired) Senior Research Scientist at the Harvard (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's Secret Weapon: Well-Intentioned Progressives

Beware of the Universal Basic Income

The Problem with the "Just for Show" Explanation of Trump's Missile Attack on Syria

Do You REALLY Know What 'Democracy' Means?

How the Ruling Class Uses the Abortion Issue to Divide-and-Rule

Billionaires Warn: "Don't Tread on Us"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

John Spritzler

Become a Fan
Author 79998

(Member since Jul 8, 2012), 3 fans, 12 articles, 3 quicklinks, 72 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Senator Warren pretends, but does not actually, challenge the power of Wall Street.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 12:46:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 17 fans, 3 articles, 13133 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Spritzler:   New Content
Senator Warren claims a lot, writes books and accomplishes nothing.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:54:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 78 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Bernie Sanders is another good example of a phony progressive. After the corrupt and sleazy Democratic Party rigged the primary to put their neocon/neoliberal darling, Hillary, on the ballot, what did he do? Did he resign from the party in protest, as he should have done? Nope, he signed up to act as its shill and accepted the job of selling the progressives his phony "revolution". Since then he has applauded Trump's illegal bombing of Syria and Afghanistan and stumped for an anti-choice Democratic mayoral candidate in Omaha, Nebraska. So much for the candidate who convinced many of us that he was different, actually had some integrity and was on the side of the people. It is past time for all progressives to finally wake up and understand that the Democratic Party is the enemy of the people and that they need to leave the party. I think Sanders could have won the Presidency had he run as a third party candidate. Enough people now understand that the game is rigged and, as the article says, we do not have a functional democracy. Both parties have been captured by big money and function only to serve that money. In the case of the Democratic Party, it was Bill Clinton who decided to sell us out to the big money folks. In return he and his lovely mass murdering wife have amassed a 9 figure fortune. The $400,000.00 speaking fee mentioned in the article is, I am sure, only a small down payment of the huge reward that Obama will receive for serving the 1% so very well during his two terms in office. Meaningful change will not happen as long as progressives continue to buy the "lesser evil" lie and support the Democratic Party. Leave now.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:28:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 78 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Also relevant to this article is the fact that Elizabeth Warren endorsed Hillary Clinton rather than Bernie Sanders in the primary. That alone tells us that she is not a true progressive. The argument that Clinton was more "electable" was just a lie. Poll after poll showed that Sanders would win against Trump. The bottom line is that Warren is a fraud who supports "business as usual", which means a continuation of the fraud and corruption against which she rails rhetorically but supports in fact.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:42:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 17 fans, 109 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1346 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thank you for a needed article questioning the sincerity and commitment of the Democratic Party's chief "in-house" progressive sheepdog. (Bernie Sanders, though NOT as bad as Warren, is the party's chief "outside--or "out-house"?--sheepdog.) But given how Warren wouldn't endorse Sanders at a crucial moment, support an anti-TPP plank in the Democratic Party platform, or say a word in favor of Standing Rock, I think her progressive credibility is shot to hell. I consider anyone who publicizes her shallowness and hollowness as a progressive my political friend and ally.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:15:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Harold Novikoff

Become a Fan
Author 92139

(Member since Feb 8, 2014), 1 fan, 22 articles, 23 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
$400,000 per speech: If he speaks for an hour, that's $6,666 per minute. If he speaks at 200 words per minute (guess), that's $33 per word, or approximately $5 per letter of each word. Mind-boggling! Perhaps Obama could set a precedence by contributing all of that money to charity and throw in his Nobel Peace Prize money to boot.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:44:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
karin spritzler

Become a Fan
Author 508382

(Member since Mar 2, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Pretty soon it will be "trillionaires" not "billionaires" if it isn't already. And yes, when you have so much money there is nothing left to buy-- you then buy POWER and CONTROL. That did cost money but they could afford it! And what they bought, and have now with it... is as wrong as rape, murder, and torture. Let's get rid of the mass "Stockholm Syndrome".... ( google it ). karin s.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:55:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
John Spritzler

Become a Fan
Author 79998

(Member since Jul 8, 2012), 3 fans, 12 articles, 3 quicklinks, 72 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to karin spritzler:   New Content

As you can read in detail in this report prepared for Congress in 1974 (when Nelson Rockefeller was nominated by Gerald Ford to be appointed Vice President) the Rockefeller Family fortune at that time was $70 Billion. Today in 2015, forty-one years later, it is reasonable to assume that, with compound interest at merely 5% per year, that fortune has grown to at least $517 Billion (and if it merely rose the same as the Dow Jones increased in these last forty-one years it would be $1.33 Trillion* and still more than $1 Trillion even if 20% were lost to taxes). This dwarfs the current fortunes of Bill Gates ($76 Billion) or even the entire Walton (owners of Walmart) family ($149 Billion).

Moreover, as the report to Congress shows, the Rockefeller Family fortune is centrally controlled and has been used to give the Rockefeller family corporate control of a very large number of the largest corporations. Here are just some of the many corporations, according to the report, that had multiple interlocks with the Rockefeller Family: General Motors, Exxon, Chrysler, General Electric, Mobil Oil, IBM, U.S. Steel, RCA, Eastman Kodak, Union Carbide, Caterpillar Tractor, Xerox, W.R. Grace, General Foods, Singer, Ralston Purina, Honeywell, Bendix, Colgate-Palmolive, and the list goes on for a total of 108 corporations, including banks, life insurance companies, utilities and airlines.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose from 855 in 1974 to 16,253 on September 9, 2015. This is an increase by a factor of 19. Thus if the Rockefeller family's fortune increased in value at merely the same rate as the Dow Jones, it would be worth $1.33 Trillion (with a T) dollars today and more than $1 Trillion if 20% were lost to taxes.

You may wonder why Forbes' list of the richest people doesn't reflect this Rockefeller family fortune. The reason is that the Forbes list is limited to individuals and their personal wealth and so as not to compare apples to oranges it does not report family fortunes.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 6:51:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 