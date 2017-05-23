Refresh  

The Killing of Richard W. Collins, III

The following breaking news story shows what hate is capable of doing. It took the life of an innocent black university student, bringing his life to a standstill in just a matter of seconds.

The student, Richard W. Collins, 23, had his life cut short because a white student, from the same university, the University of Maryland, decided that the victim did not deserve to live because of his skin color. The hate within drove Sean C. Urbanski, 22, into doing the unthinkable. He stabbed the victim once in the chest and that was enough to end the victim's life. The killer has been charged with assault and first-and-second degree murder and held without bail but for the parents of the victim, this is a nightmare from which they will never recover. The killer was a member of the Facebook group known as the "Alt Reich Nation." David Mitchell, Chief of the University of Maryland Police Department told The Sun that the group, "shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, persons of Jewish faith and especially African-Americans." The authorities are investigating it as a hate crime.

The spread of hate related messages have been on the rise in American universities since Trump took office. The emboldened "far-right" have become more visible and according to The Anti-Defamation League, almost 150 incidents involving white supremacists have been recorded. Now, they've gone beyond just hanging bananas on campuses and their message of hate has taken a life.

I listened to President Trump make his speech about Muslim extremists in Saudi Arabia in which he said, "Drive them out. Drive out the terrorists. Drive out the extremists." Perhaps, that is a message he should take to the American people. Hate is like a cancer, if it is not cut out, it will continue to grow and take another life. Richard W. Collins, III had a promising future but it was cut down abruptly when he came across "evil" in the form of Sean Urbanski.

Rest in peace Richard W. Collins, III, you did not deserve to die.

 

Thelma Mueller is a writer residing in Germany but has lived in Asia and America for many years. She writes for an international online magazine daily and has published short stories, a children's book and is currently working on a novel. Her (more...)
 

