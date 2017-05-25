Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Salman Abedi: The Man Behind the Attack

By       Message Thelma Mueller     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/25/17

From pixabay.com: Bomb - Free images on Pixabay738 Ã-- 720 - 123k - png {MID-102927}
Bomb - Free images on Pixabay738 Ã-- 720 - 123k - png
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We have his name, It is Salman Abedi. We have his age, he was 22-years-old and we know he was a British citizen of Libyan descent. What we don't know is what would make a 22-year-old strap on a bomb and at the perfect time set it off killing 23 people, many of them children, not to mention take his own life in the process.

Why? This is the question that remains after all is said and done. He was the second youngest of four children. Abedi grew up in a Muslim household and later went on to become a university dropout. Was that enough to turn him into a killer? We are hearing reports that Abedi was described as "normal" by people who knew him. One person went on to say, "He was always friendly, nothing to suggest he was violent. He was normal, to be honest." So, when did "normal" take on the face of "evil?"

- Advertisement -

Salman Abedi was a loner who kept to himself. He did not participate in any clubs or societies before dropping out and had no friends. He was often seen dressed in traditional Islamic clothing and his family was very religious. A neighbour reports that Abedi had taken to chanting in Arabic in public. He was heard saying, "There is only one God and the prophet Mohammed is his messager." Enough to set alarm bells ringing?

According to the French Interior Minister, Abedi had "proven" links to Islamic State. He went on to add, "All of a sudden he travelled to Libya and then most likely to Syria, became radicalised and decided to commit the attack." If If that much was known about Abedi, why wasn't he under closer surveillance?"

We know so much and yet so little about a young man who chose to kill himself and others in such a horrific fashion. Abedi's sister, Jomana, gave an insight into the mind of the killer. She blamed it on revenge for the U.S. air strikes in Syria. She told the Wall Street Journal, "I think he saw children-Muslim children-dying everywhere and wanted revenge. He saw the explosives America drops on children in Syria, and he wanted revenge. Whether he got that is between him and God!"

Revenge or not, it is the end result that grips at our hearts and tears at our souls. Abedi's anger and unresolved issues took so many young innocent lives and as the families involved mourn their dead, the world looks on in horror and heartache. We still don't have answers to what would make a 22-year-old on the threshold of life want to end his and the lives of so many others. Perhaps, the solution to getting to the heart of "terror" lies in those unanswered questions.

- Advertisement -

Until then, we will have to live with the fact that somewhere down the road, we will be faced with yet another attack, perhaps more deadly than the last. There are no ifs and buts about it, just when, where and how many dead?

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Thelma Mueller is a writer residing in Germany but has lived in Asia and America for many years. She writes for an international online magazine daily and has published short stories, a children's book and is currently working on a novel. Her (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Black Lives Do Matter

Switzerland moves to segregate asylum seekers

No Closure for Families of Murder Victims

The Killing of Alton Sterling

Inside the mind of a monster

"Loose Lips Sink Ships"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 35 fans, 40 articles, 188 quicklinks, 2171 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by David William Pear:

"What we don't know is what would make a 22-year-old strap on a bomb and at the perfect time set it off killing 23 people."

Personally, I find the question of "why" to be irrelevant. What I do find relevant is the question of wh so many Westerners are complete oblivious to the death and destruction of millions of people, many women, children and innocent males "of military age", and complete destruction of their cities and countries.

What the US/NATO and the "coalition of the will" have done in the Middle East are war crimes and crimes against humanity. Every citizen of ever country has a moral obligation to condemn it just as the German people were condemned for doing nothing, sticking their heads in the sand and giving their approval by being passive during the Holocaust.

With all of the deserved hatred that those people have for the West is no mystery. And yes there will be more so called "terrorists" attacks until the West ends it campaign of terror.

Submitted on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 4:53:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 