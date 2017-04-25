Refresh  

The Iron Jaws of the Police State: Trump's America Is a Constitution-Free Zone

Please.

Somebody give Attorney General Jeff Sessions a copy of the Constitution.

And while you're at it, get a copy to President Trump, too.

In fact, you might want to share a copy with the nation's police officers, as well.

I have my doubts that any of these individuals--all of whom swore to uphold and defend the Constitution--have ever read any of the nation's founding documents.

Had they actually read and understood the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, there would be no militarized police, no mass surveillance, no police shootings of unarmed individuals, no SWAT team raids, no tasering of children, no asset-forfeiture schemes or any of the other government-sanctioned abuses that get passed off as law and order these days.

Just take the policing crisis in this country, for instance.

Sessions--the chief lawyer for the government and the head of the Justice Department, which is entrusted with ensuring that the nation's laws are faithfully carried out and holding government officials accountable to abiding by their oaths of office to "uphold and defend the Constitution"--doesn't think we've got a policing problem in America.

In fact, Sessions thinks the police are doing a great job (apart from "the individual misdeeds of bad actors," that is).

For that matter, so does Trump.

Really, really great.

Indeed, Sessions thinks the nation's police forces are doing such a great job that they should be rewarded with more military toys (weapons, gear, equipment) and less oversight by the Justice Department.

Excuse me for a moment while I flush what remains of the Constitution down the toilet.

Clearly, Sessions has not been briefed on the fact that it has never been safer to be a cop in America. According to Newsweek, "It's safer to be a cop than it is to be a fisher, logger, pilot, roofer, miner, trucker or taxi driver."

You know what's dangerous?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

