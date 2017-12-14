Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
General News

The Horror of Sexual Abuse Must Stop... The Upsurge Against It Is Just. Are We at a Turning | Revolution Books forum

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Revolution Newspaper       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 509710
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

An urgent public forum was held at Revolution Books in New York City on Tuesday, December 5, on the upsurge against sexual abuse and the big questions it raises. The speakers were Fran Luck, founder and executive producer at WBAI of "Joy of Resistance: Multicultural Feminist Radio," and Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of RefuseFascism.org; a leader on the frontlines of the movement to end pornography and patriarchy: the enslavement and degradation of women; advocate for Bob Avakian's new communism. The moderator was Andy Zee, spokesperson for Revolution Books.

The forum focused on these questions:

  • What does the outpouring and outcry against sexual abuse tell us about the reality of THIS society?
  • *How can we (women AND men) push forward this upsurge and maximize its positive effect?
  • *How does this upsurge relate to the Trump/Pence regime, including its legal attacks on women?
  • *Can the subjugation and degradation of women really be ended... or what would it take to overcome the oppression of women--and all oppression?

Andy Zee, spokesperson for Revolution Books; Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of RefuseFascism.org; and Fran Luck, founder and executive producer at WBAI of 'Joy of Resistance: Multicultural Feminist Radio'
(Image by Revolution Books NYC)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #3: The 1917 October Revolution in Russia was a "coup" staged by Lenin...

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #1: Human nature undermines and invalidates the aims of communism...

Fuhrer Trump Tweets Neo-Nazi Anti-Muslim Propaganda--There Is No Innocence in Looking Away

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #2. It Resorts to State Violence and Mass Killing to Enforce Its Ideals

Bob Avakian: Which System, Capitalism or Communism, Is the Nightmare for Humanity?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 