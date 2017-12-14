- Advertisement -

An urgent public forum was held at Revolution Books in New York City on Tuesday, December 5, on the upsurge against sexual abuse and the big questions it raises. The speakers were Fran Luck, founder and executive producer at WBAI of "Joy of Resistance: Multicultural Feminist Radio," and Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of RefuseFascism.org; a leader on the frontlines of the movement to end pornography and patriarchy: the enslavement and degradation of women; advocate for Bob Avakian's new communism. The moderator was Andy Zee, spokesperson for Revolution Books.

The forum focused on these questions:

What does the outpouring and outcry against sexual abuse tell us about the reality of THIS society?

*How can we (women AND men) push forward this upsurge and maximize its positive effect?

*How does this upsurge relate to the Trump/Pence regime, including its legal attacks on women?

*Can the subjugation and degradation of women really be ended... or what would it take to overcome the oppression of women--and all oppression?



Andy Zee, spokesperson for Revolution Books; Sunsara Taylor, co-initiator of RefuseFascism.org; and Fran Luck, founder and executive producer at WBAI of 'Joy of Resistance: Multicultural Feminist Radio'

