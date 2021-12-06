 
 
Positive News    H2'ed 12/6/21

The Good News

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments, 2 series
Asian pear in bloom
Asian pear in bloom
(Image by Plant pests and diseases)   Details   DMCA

A poem by the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, "peace activist, and founder of the Plum Village Tradition, historically recognized as the main inspiration for engaged Buddhism."

(with thanks to my high school classmate who published this on Facebook)

They don't publish

the good news.

The good news is published by us.

We have a special edition every moment,

and we need you to read it.

The good news is that you are alive,

and the linden tree is still there,

standing firm in the harsh winter.

The good news is that you have wonderful eyes

to touch the blue sky.

The good news is that your child is there before you,

and your arms are available:

Hugging is possible.

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
