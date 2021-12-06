A poem by the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, "peace activist, and founder of the Plum Village Tradition, historically recognized as the main inspiration for engaged Buddhism."

(with thanks to my high school classmate who published this on Facebook)

They don't publish

the good news.

The good news is published by us.

We have a special edition every moment,

and we need you to read it.

The good news is that you are alive,

and the linden tree is still there,

standing firm in the harsh winter.

The good news is that you have wonderful eyes

to touch the blue sky.

The good news is that your child is there before you,

and your arms are available:

Hugging is possible.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).