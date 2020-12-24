 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/24/20

At Christmas

(View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, 3 series

Christmas reflections
Christmas reflections
(Image by kevin dooley)   Details   DMCA

Under the Damocles' sword of a possible coup by Trump fans, Americans and stakeholders the world over persist in the holiday spirit, sometimes defiantly risking their lives and countless others' by joining in large-family celebrations.

There is a clash, then, between joy and its opposite. Another sword of Damocles: COVID-19. People don't scare easily. The U.S. military has divorced itself completely from the coup possibility. Trump shouldn't have hurled the abuses at them that he did, a huge disgrace. I think the neutrality would persist, however, if he hadn't.

Are there precedents in U.S. history? Not of a violent coup. Brave souls would take to the streets on either side if this should happen. The militias supporting Trump would intervene.

And what of the country? Would the Democrats react at all? The Biden team, whose news of cabinet appointments we assimilate cautiously?

In words, I'd guess, not deeds.

Twenty-seven more days of dread, particularly of the final vote by the Electoral College on Epiphany, January 6. Could we ever use some wisdom on that day, the frankincense and myrrh of peace.

And if the people's choice is honored, we still have two more weeks under the Sword, its last "legal" hope demolished. In the ampience of MLK Day, no less, whose dream will prevail?

There are precedents for one man [not woman] prevailing over the will of millions, untold numbers of innocents slaughtered in this process. I predict that we won't confront this ultimate and most heinous possibility until after January 6.

So holiday greetings to all, and hopefully not a danse macabre to describe the festivities large or small.

And good health, if you can keep it.

 

Marta Steele

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
