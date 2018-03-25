Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Game is Afoot

The White Rabbit arrived breathless at the Mad Hatter's cottage within minutes of the call. "What is it, Hatter? You sounded desperate."

The Hatter pointed to a giant top hat next to the chaise lounge in his sitting room. "I'm packed and ready to go."

"Go where?" asked the Rabbit.

"Why your rabbit hole, of course. It should do."

A raised ear. "For what?"

"A fallout shelter. For the upcoming nuclear war."

"Oh, dear," said the Rabbit. "And I thought things were getting better. I mean Trump was even going to meet with Kim Jong Un."

"Nope, they got him."

"Kim Jong Un?"

"No, dear Rabbit, Donald Trump." A long sigh. "That is the biggest problem with our oligarchy today."

"Yes, I agree that Donald Trump is the biggest problem. But what's your point?"

"Let me ask you. What does it take to run for office and win today?"

The Rabbit shrugged. "I dunno. Gumption, energy, passion, dedication, a sense of mission. Community support. And, probably, a bit of ego."

"You forgot the most important thing. Money. You can't win an election, or even run, unless you have lots and lots of money. Now what does that say to you?"

"That a lot of rich people will run?"

"Yes, we can see that that happens. Or, you will do whatever is necessary, legal or illegal, to get the money you need to pay for your campaign and its advertising." A snort. "How many politicians have been arrested for illegal campaign tactics?"

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Jill Jackson is a writer, mother, wife, military veteran, and hard-core pacifist and liberal. She swallowed the red pill after 9/11.

