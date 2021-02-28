 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/28/21

The Filibuster Was Grounded in Slavery and Now Threatens All Life on Earth

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
From Medium

Filibusters Waste Time
(Image by soukup from flickr)   Details   DMCA

It's time to end the filibuster and bring democracy to the US Senate.

The filibuster was invented by "the Grandfather of the Confederacy" John C. Calhoun, and its only purpose is to block legislation that otherwise has broad popular support but is opposed by racists and big corporate special interest groups.

It's not even in the Constitution; the Founders were horrified by the thought of such a thing, because it allows a 2/5ths minority of senators to block any action by the senate majority.

Sadly, two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, are blocking the Senate from killing this democracy-crippling anachronism.

The hidden history of the filibuster

The Founding generation were almost universally opposed to anything resembling the filibuster; J ames Madison fought any such rule right up until his death in 1836.

It is, after all, anti-democratic in that it gives a minority of senators the ability to block any legislation simply by raising their hand or sending a one-sentence note to their colleagues. A single senator can invoke it, and a minority of 41 out of 100 senators can sustain it until legislation dies.

By the 1830s, the institution of slavery was under widespread attack in America. England had outlawed it, northern states were hardening their opinions, and the national debate that erupted a decade earlier with the Missouri Compromise was becoming heated.

Former President John Quincey Adams (1825-1829), after he left the White House, ran for and was elected to the House of Representatives with the main purpose of ending slavery; Congress had passed a law against slavery even being mentioned in debate on the floor and Adams went out of his way to break that law every single day that Congress was in session.

John C. Calhoun had been Adams' Vice President (they were bitter enemies; it was because nobody won a majority in the Electoral College and the election was thrown to the House) and then Andrew Jackson's Vice President. In 1832, he resigned as VP to be appointed to South Carolina's Senate seat by that state's governor.

Next Page  1  |  2

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jim-el Moore

(Member since Feb 19, 2010)
The Filibuster rule isn't our enemy; lobbying is.

The filibuster is really a step in the right (actually left) direction -- toward consensus. It prevents a minimal majority from dominating our legislation. What is really the cause of most of the examples offered in the article is the fact that corporations actively (and expensively) lobby Congress. Few of us actual voters carry the economic influence the corporations carry, to fund the studies and the actual writing of legislation, and then offer those (along with other incentives) to the legislators we want to believe are working for us, The People.

I agree that the filibuster was created for nefarious purpose, and its application has been less than honorable. But let's be clear about the changes that are needed in Washington.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 28, 2021 at 2:59:45 AM

