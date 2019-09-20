The Earth is Alive: by Charles Eisenstein



The Earth is Alive: Charles Eisenstein For more information visit scienceandnondualit y.com Charles Eisenstein presents a radical view of the ecological crisis, in which we accept the ...

I suspect anyone who's read Charles Eisenstein has considerable respect for him. One of the very few book clubs I ever attended, a few years back, was about his book, "Sacred Economics." I loved that one, along with the one titled, "The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know is Possible," which was truly "relatable." I did not read the book he speaks about here, on climate change or more accurately Gaia, but his speech about it has moved it up my list. I do think you'll get the main idea; even if one disagrees with the premise(s), I certainly consider it valuable food for thought.