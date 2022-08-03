 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Positive News   

The Dynamics of Change: Continuing the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan

Brass Sundial Compass 3
Brass Sundial Compass 3
(Image by LostBob Photos from flickr)   Details   DMCA
We live in a dynamic world; everything continues to change; nature, plant and animal life, the weather, the oceans, the earth itself is made of shifting tectonic plates. Even the sun and our universe are in a constant state of flux. Our cells are constantly being replaced; we grow; we heal. Intellectually we become aware of new realities. We learn new things. We are bombarded with information, advice and suggestions about how to live and who and what to attend to.

In the midst of all of this we need to make some kind of sense of things, so we know how to move on with our lives. We tend to find markers that help us make sense of our world as landmarks to our thinking and our lives. When those central ideas, those landmarks, are challenged we, most often, resist that change. We create logical arguments about why we are right, in order to try to undo the logic of those who are trying to convince us to change our minds. In reality, it is a part of our belief system that is under attack, and to change that part of the system almost feels like giving up on the entire direction of our lives, which we are not likely to do, so we resist that change most vehemently.

I want to suggest that there is also another dynamic that is at work below the surface. We have constructed a belief system to fit our current reality and what seems to be working in our lives. We test it out on a daily basis and, as long as it continues to work for us, we resist any change. If it's not broken, don't fix it.

However, a path to change may come by trying an alternative that seems to be working for other people like us. If we find that the new system works better than the old system, and others also like it, we are more likely to make the change.

Here is the beauty part; when we change one of those central elements, those landmarks, we don't need to justify it logically, we simply find it makes life better for us. We then go about modifying our basic beliefs to fit the new alternative that seems to work better in this changing world. It seems to fit the new realities better than our old one. The old one may have been perfect for us for a time in our lives and for the world at that time, but things changed and so did we and now we have found a better alternative.

Our history is replete with examples of choosing better alternatives to fit changing realities. One example is the shift from analog to digital. We did not need to smash all the analog devices to make the change, or to incarcerate or kill all those who still used the analog devices. People simply saw that the digital devices worked better for them in the modern world. The same was true of the automobile or any other labor-saving devices, as well as many other examples of evolutionary change.

There is no need to say, "I told you so", or to think we have won the logical argument because, in fact, we have simply been pushed to create a real, workable alternative that has moved the entire process forward and have used our energy for a positive purpose rather than spending our time and energy in fruitless discussion and argument, positive rather than simply neutral or negative.

Another example is a method of changing the culture of a corporate office. This is a change in how people perceive of each other and their work environment. There has been a way the office has operated for such a long time that it is accepted as the only way to get work done. If there is a desire to change the culture without confronting those who have been there the longest and are most invested in the old ways (I will call them the curmudgeons), it may take some thinking outside the box.

If some Friday, late afternoon, in a corner of the office, far from the curmudgeons, someone begins to serve cake and coffee to anyone who wants to partake, there will begin to be a new energy, and even laughter in the office. The tone of the office the next week might be slightly changed, friendlier perhaps.

The next Friday the same thing happens, and more people attend with more smiles and laughter and the next week the tone of the office is friendlier and everyone is a bit more productive.

After several weeks one of the curmudgeons is late in joining his group and says that the cake was quite good.

The change has nearly been completed without any confrontation. Instead, people found those Fridays changed the energy of the office in a positive way and chose the new alternative.

So, the conclusion is that continuing those endless logical discussions and even arguments that are often very divisive without getting anywhere but to anger and frustration, may indeed be fruitless. But there is another, and I would suggest, a better way to invite change. (You will notice I used the word "invite" and not "convince".) That way is to simply develop a better alternative to the current way of doing things. If that alternative develops support and begins to offer another, more effective way to deal with life, others will eventually be tempted to try it and may find it suits them better than the old system.

People may still choose not to change, but that takes nothing away from what the positive alternative has accomplished. It was not, after all, about winning that argument with that particular person to show our logic was better; it was about using our creative energy to move life forward in an attempt to deal with a changing world more effectively.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Hostile Takeover of America

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Working America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 56 articles, 97 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
A worthwhile perspective on change, choosing better alternatives, that is not competitive,

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at 10:58:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend