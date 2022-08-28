The Devil in Yellow- And - Blue

click here

To my fellow - Americans: look at what you've done.

Click on the link, look at the photo. This is in current Lviv, Ukraine. In front of the Church there is an "angel". His wings are yellow and blue-the colors of Ukrainian nationalism. That's how the Devil looks like. Look at Him, say Hello. There was a time we thought He was dead. Millions of people gave their lives to get rid of Him once and for all. But He is back. Americans revived Him.

Americans are used to making alliances with the Devil. In fact, "The shining city on the hill" many times was called the Satan's shelter, especially after the genocide of American Indians. We are also used to the Stars and Stripes underwear and Enola Gay. We are used to everything.

Here is something, though. That Devil in yellow-and -blue-He is the worst of all. He will beat us with experience. So much blood had been spilled under these colors that we all will drown in it. Now it is spilled again. This time the US had made a pact with the Devil we can't control. Whoever God wants to destroy, He takes their minds away. We are out of our freaking minds. Look at the Devil in all His flying colors. He shows them now to the whole world with no shame because we designated Him as an angel.

I know what will happen next. Some people will doubt the authenticity of the photo, some will call me "Putin-lover", some will argue that everyone has a right to dress in the patriotic colors. There will be plenty of that. People will vehemently deny the reality because of FEAR. Oh, that is a real big Kipling's FEAR coming, the molecular fear in the bones. Be afraid, be very afraid. I was born there. For generations the bloody footprint of that Devil, that FEAR was only ours. It was a nightmare of my family and people like me. We all narrowly escaped. That time is over though. Now He is your doing. Now you all are covered with that blood, old and fresh. You enabled it, so join the curse, line up your FEAR. From now on and forever this flow of blood will never stop and it will be all on your hands. American ignorance and malice had awakened a monster. It has wings and it can fly. This is not some Jeepers- Creepers. This one is real and He is hungry. Drink the blood with Him; He has plenty for all of us.