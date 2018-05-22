Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Democrats' "Blue Wave"...of Accommodation and Collaboration

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Revolution Newspaper       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/22/18

Author 509710
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

The Trump/Pence regime is targeting immigrants as "animals," robbing women of basic reproductive rights, threatening war on Iran, celebrating while Israel massacres Palestinians, and more--all part of hammering into place a vicious, "make America great again" fascist regime.

Millions are shocked, outraged, sick at heart, and they're being told that their best and only realistic hope is a so-called "blue wave" of Democratic victories in the November 2018 midterm elections, because if the Democrats take back the House and perhaps the Senate, this will begin to stop the horrors the Trump/Pence regime is raining down day after day.


(Image by RCP Publications)   Permission   Details   DMCA

But what are leaders of the Democratic Party actually saying they're going to do? First, that impeaching Trump is off the table! Second, that Democratic candidates in Red State or closely contested elections shouldn't even talk about Trump--much less call out his crimes and condemn his regime for the heinous Nazis they are.

- Advertisement -

Why? Nancy Pelosi says talk of impeachment wouldn't be "unifying" and could "tear the country apart." And refusing to mention Trump in close or Red State races is a naked appeal to Trump's base. "Democrats have tossed diversity overboard in favor of a white-guys-on-deck strategy," as one journalist put it.

This isn't about election math. In spite of their differences with Trump, for the Democrats it's ACCEPTABLE to have an open, fangs-bared, warmongering, climate change denying white supremacist sitting in the White House, with the fate of the planet and the whole direction of U.S. society in his grabby little fingers.

Why? Because just like the Republicans and Trump himself, the Democrats are ruling class politicians who represent the interests of the capitalist-imperialist system--not the interests of humanity! And their differences and infighting are over how to best maintain the legitimacy and stability of this system and advance its interests. For the Democrats, maintaining the order of this predatory system is more important than justice, even if that means the order of fascism.

- Advertisement -

This is why key Democrats voted to confirm known torturer Gina Haspel to head the CIA, stand with the Trump/Pence regime in backing Israel's massacre of Palestinian protesters, and agree with Trump that America has the right to have thousands of nukes, but North Korea should be disarmed, and that if "border security" demands that hundreds of immigrant and refugee children be ripped from their parents, then so be it.

The Democratic Party is part of the problem, not part of the solution. Voting for the Democrats and their so-called "blue wave" is not voting to stop the great crimes the Trump/Pence regime is carrying out. It's a vote to continue these crimes, accommodate to fascism, and legitimize the whole putrid system that carries out monstrous crime after monstrous crime, and gives rise to fascists like Trump and Pence.

The "blue wave" isn't the answer. It's a poisonous polluted wave of slime and sh*t that will only leave people drenched in disappointment, accommodation, and complicity.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Under the Radar: Constructing the Gallows of All-Out Fascist Repression in the U.S.

New Nightmare Looming for the Middle East: U.S. and Israel Escalate Threats of War on Iran

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #3: The 1917 October Revolution in Russia was a "coup" staged by Lenin...

The FBI Is a Ruling Class Cabal of Spies, Provocateurs and Executioners... Now Trump's Trying to Make It His Gestapo

Trump's Nuclear Posture Review: Expanding and Strengthening the Imperial Death Machine

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 19 fans, 3 articles, 15156 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I have enough of these extremist views that offer no solution.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 4:48:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 524 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Maybe a "blue wave" of new and fresh thinkers would make a difference. Dump the swamp dwellers.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 4:50:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 