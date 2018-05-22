- Advertisement -

The Trump/Pence regime is targeting immigrants as "animals," robbing women of basic reproductive rights, threatening war on Iran, celebrating while Israel massacres Palestinians, and more--all part of hammering into place a vicious, "make America great again" fascist regime.

Millions are shocked, outraged, sick at heart, and they're being told that their best and only realistic hope is a so-called "blue wave" of Democratic victories in the November 2018 midterm elections, because if the Democrats take back the House and perhaps the Senate, this will begin to stop the horrors the Trump/Pence regime is raining down day after day.

But what are leaders of the Democratic Party actually saying they're going to do? First, that impeaching Trump is off the table! Second, that Democratic candidates in Red State or closely contested elections shouldn't even talk about Trump--much less call out his crimes and condemn his regime for the heinous Nazis they are.

Why? Nancy Pelosi says talk of impeachment wouldn't be "unifying" and could "tear the country apart." And refusing to mention Trump in close or Red State races is a naked appeal to Trump's base. "Democrats have tossed diversity overboard in favor of a white-guys-on-deck strategy," as one journalist put it.

This isn't about election math. In spite of their differences with Trump, for the Democrats it's ACCEPTABLE to have an open, fangs-bared, warmongering, climate change denying white supremacist sitting in the White House, with the fate of the planet and the whole direction of U.S. society in his grabby little fingers.

Why? Because just like the Republicans and Trump himself, the Democrats are ruling class politicians who represent the interests of the capitalist-imperialist system--not the interests of humanity! And their differences and infighting are over how to best maintain the legitimacy and stability of this system and advance its interests. For the Democrats, maintaining the order of this predatory system is more important than justice, even if that means the order of fascism.

This is why key Democrats voted to confirm known torturer Gina Haspel to head the CIA, stand with the Trump/Pence regime in backing Israel's massacre of Palestinian protesters, and agree with Trump that America has the right to have thousands of nukes, but North Korea should be disarmed, and that if "border security" demands that hundreds of immigrant and refugee children be ripped from their parents, then so be it.

The Democratic Party is part of the problem, not part of the solution. Voting for the Democrats and their so-called "blue wave" is not voting to stop the great crimes the Trump/Pence regime is carrying out. It's a vote to continue these crimes, accommodate to fascism, and legitimize the whole putrid system that carries out monstrous crime after monstrous crime, and gives rise to fascists like Trump and Pence.

The "blue wave" isn't the answer. It's a poisonous polluted wave of slime and sh*t that will only leave people drenched in disappointment, accommodation, and complicity.