The Democratic Party of What?

In the past, I have sarcastically referred to the Democratic party as "The Democratic Party of Stupid" and Republicans as "The Republican Party of Evil." I went on to discuss some serious concerns which I felt had never been adequately addressed. The more obvious, those having to do with both parties becoming more and more extreme while at the same time becoming less and less credible, are, for the most part, healthy subjects for ongoing debate. What should not be debatable is the obvious impotence and limited leadership of the Democratic National Committee and the party as a whole. Frankly, I believe that despite so many well meaning leaders, one would have to search far and wide to find a much more incompetent organization.

In an old article in 2004, I referred to John Kerry's shocking lack of understanding of the issue of partial birth abortion as well as his foolhardy choice of the utterly incompetent and ignominious John Edwards over the far more qualified and appropriate Bob Graham for the position of vice president. Consider the irony as Graham's daughter, Gwen Graham was basically ignored by her party in the last Florida gubernatorial primary in favor of an extremely left wing but far less stable or qualified Democratic candidate, leading to the election of Ron Desantis. Meanwhile, who can forget the "W" 2000 presidential election in which a Democratic U.S. attorney general, acting like a Republican hiree failed to even investigate, let alone prosecute, Governor Jeb Bush and accomplice Katherine Harris after they admitted to knowingly adding innocent voters to the felon rolls in a deliberate attempt to prevent them from voting for Al Gore. Where were the leaders of the Democratic National Committee in these cases?

Worse yet, Democrats still blame the Supreme Court for its refusal to permit thousands of voters in Palm Beach County to re-vote after mistakenly voting for Pat Buchanan due to the confusing and illegal butterfly ballot. Despite the ballot's illegality according to Florida state law, the Supreme Court refused to hear the case because the ballot was presumed legal by federal law in a federal election.. The obvious question: why didn't the incompetent Democratic National Committee inspect the ballot, created by an even more incompetent Democratic election supervisor, before it was used for the election? In fact, why didn't they inspect the last botched Broward County ballot also incompetently designed by a Democratic election supervisor, the one used in the last election to carry unindicted felon Florida ex-Governor Scott into the U.S. Senate over Bill Nelson? Thousands of people, mostly Democrats, forgot to vote for any Senatorial candidate after failing to see the names tucked so carefully (stupidly?) under a long paragraph of instructions, a location where the federal government specifically "suggests" not to put the names of the candidates because they are so easily overlooked. When was the last time Republicans designed a ballot that so conveniently benefitted the opposing party? It seems that our Democratic National Committee leadership has mastered the art of outraising Republicans as well as fixing the nominating process for our "favorite sons and daughters," but can't even use a small fraction of the donations to make sure each state's ballot is "kosher" or even get our own extremist voters to get their keisters registered and to the polls. Instead, we have a struggle at the top of the committee to select the best of the apparently incompetent candidates somehow nominated to lead the committee. So far, the solution is to wring our hands and moan about the "unfairness of it all" while suggesting mostly absurd non-solutions and botched robotic maneuvers.

Then there is President Biden's supposed Washington "think tank." Are they the same incompetents who screwed up the Afghanistan "surrender" so pitifully? Are they the same ones who, early on, warned President Biden against arming Ukranians with "offensive" weapons? Are they the same stubborn fools who have refused, for so many years, to actually investigate major elections that appear to have so obviously been stolen or the perpetrators involved? Are they the same people who are afraid to go after Clarence Thomas for Honest Services Fraud? I mean, even if not convicted, the worst that could happen is that he and his equally criminal spouse would be required to give hundreds of thousands of dollars of illicitly accepted money back to wherever it came from! Are they the same people who could not bring themselves to convince Justice Ginsberg to retire at the appropriate time, the same people who chose Kamala Harris as Vice President instead of U.S. Attorney General where her considerable skills could actually be appreciated?

Look, instead of simply clicking their heels and wishing that middle class women in Kansas will stand up to the Republicans' draconian abortion laws or trying to eliminate the filibuster which would allow the next election Republican Senate to ban contraception or even declare another Kristallnacht, Democratic leaders need to look at their next three years in possession of the White House. Right now, apparently in the name of "political correctness," Congress is wasting its precious time doing the job of the Justice Department. Meanwhile, I believe that Congress should subpoena the two men more knowledgeable than any other Americans regarding the history of election fraud, as experts as well as actual "eyewitnesses." The first is Eric Holder! Holder was U.S. Attorney General during and for some six weeks after the "W" debacle. He was Attorney General again in 2008 a few months after Republican IT expert Michael Connell mysteriously died in a private plane crash just as he was about to testify against Karl Rove and Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell and possibly even the Federalist Society for fixing the 2004 presidential election. He was A.G. when one of Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's friendly election supervisors at least twice took home bags full of votes with no ensuing consequences except ensuring victory for their preferred candidate. The second is "W" Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who apparently neglected to grant protection requested for Connell and his family after threats of retaliation by Karl Rove if he were to testify against Rove or Ken Blackwell in the fixed presidential election of 2004. Sadly, what followed was Connell's death in a mysterious airplane crash and the equally mysterious disappearance of his blackberry containing all of his most important records. Almost as sadly, we have no evidence whatsoever that any of these cases were taken seriously by the so-called "Justice Department." In fact, in almost all cases, no matter how egregious and even obvious the case has been for serious Republican voter fraud, it has been left to third party candidates to take up the gauntlet and even call for any investigation!!!

The lame excuse seems to have been the fear that if a political party is actually found to have "stolen" a presidential election, that exposing the fact would cause irreparable harm to the ideal of a peaceful transfer of power. Thus Democratic presidential candidates have consistently declined to pursue quite legitimate claims in case after case after obvious case! Subpoena Eric Holder and Michael Mukasey to get the details and the actual cast of characters involved. Then, turn the cases over to where they belonged in the first place, the Justice Department, before it is too late and hold the department's "feet to the fire" until they do their job for a change! Otherwise we can continue to be "The Party of What?" (Can you really think of a better word than "Stupid?")

Al Finkelstein