Let's see, we seem to have a president who could himself obtain a security clearance in only one way, by being elected president. He has already compromised our allies by giving classified information to Russians whom he invited to the White House. He has bypassed unobtainable security clearances for numerous friends and appointees, Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner, and Rob Porter to name a few. He recently arbitrarily declassified information against the advice of the FBI and the Justice Department for purely selfish political reasons. Instead of quietly letting Rob Porter resign, admit his indiscretions, obtain counseling and pursue a still-promising career, Trump had him deny his problem exactly as his boss has done so many times. Unfortunately, Porter doesn't get as many free passes and a "free" security clearance like the president does.

Meanwhile, for those of us with limited attention spans and willing to take someone else's opinion as "gospel," there is this theory of "good and evil" with Satan as the champion of "evil" and "God" as the champion of "good." Various sects of Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and other religions subscribe to this theory, but none apparently as literally as the more intense of the Evangelical "persuasion." To my way of thinking, as in most religious faiths, there are "Born Again" Christians like Jimmy Carter and Billy Graham as well as Jim Wallis, men who study and pray constantly for wisdom and guidance and a nuanced understanding of "good" and "evil" and the part that "mistaken" acts and decisions play in everyday life as well as in politics. And then there are those I call the "Born Again Last Night" variety, a very few of whom, one might say, shouldn't have been born in the first place. It would be very interesting, I think, to ask the "Born Again Last Night" folks if it's possible that Satan may be winning the current battle in the war between good and evil?

Let's see, we have rabid Trump henchman, Florida Governor Rick Scott, an unconvicted, though an obvious felon, ripping off millions of dollars from Medicare as Columbia's CEO, demanding that he be the decisive voice in any decision to restore citizenship to other felons who have paid their debt to society. What's more, fake Christians Scott and his felonious attorney general, Pam Bondi, committed multiple felonies leading up to the 2017 federal election by selectively removing innocent voters whom they felt might vote against Republicans from Florida rolls within 90 days of the election. Finding that Scott and Bondi were using the woefully incomplete DMV records (which only a few years ago began to require birth certificates for license renewal) to claim Democrats and minorities were not citizens, even Republican election supervisors refused to assist in their criminal activities. The U.S. Attorney General had to threaten them before the two "perps" finally agreed to stop violating the Florida citizens they had falsely promised to represent and defend. At least Scott and Bondi weren't chosen for Donald Trump's bogus Election Integrity Commission. However, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who committed the exact same felonies, was, and so too was Ken Blackwell who released millions of Ohioans' social-security numbers in 2004 in addition to using his own company's voting machines in that year's national election.

It certainly seems as if the Devil has the upper hand as the ranks of these and other "Born Again, But Shouldn't Have Been Born At Alls" keep swelling and the number of legitimate "Born Agains" keeps shrinking. Even worse is the way "Shouldn't have been Born At Alls" incessantly prey on the poor unsuspecting "Born Again Last Nights." Consider Scott Pruitt, EPA chief, one of the most sinful exponents of environmental pollution on the planet, somehow chosen to protect our air and water, and Ryan Zinke, Interior Secretary, chosen to give away as much national and Native American land as possible in return for campaign donations to their equally morally perverted friends and colleagues before they are finally kicked out of their positions. Perfect examples of phony Evangelicals, the list goes on and on.

In the midst of writing this article, the news of the school "massacre" in South Florida exploded onto the air waves. Seventeen dead and many wounded thus far. While most news outlets were mourning the victims and asking what can be done to prevent such tragedies, Fox News and pseudo Christian Laura Ingalls couldn't wait to finish their insincere grieving over the lost lives so she and her guest, Bozo Cohen, could not only defend, but praise the weapon the killer used as well as its manufacturer. Cohen's suggestion--to have armed guards at schools--while something to think about, is a way to deflect the problem that not only do we have exponentially more murders in this country than in any other, but exponentially more firearms. The fact that the NRA considers these statistics to be a mere coincidence is no less surprising than the fact that the majority of the people who believe this are either being dishonest or are "Born Again Last Nights."

Needles to say, as the death tolls mount and the bodies pile up, as Laura and Bozo suggest, we can put armed guards at schools and then supermarkets and street corners just like other countries under martial law. Let's see, "martial law," isn't that exactly what the super zealous "defenders" of the Second Amendment claim to be so afraid of? Isn't that their excuse for unlimited and unregulated guns and assault rifles? Just ask the "Born Again Last Nights," and if they can't tell you, ask Satan. You can't miss him; he spends most of his his afternoons over at NRA headquarters.