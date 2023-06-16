The Deep Dark State Is Coming (song)

Life Arts 6/16/2023 at 6:09 AM EDT H3'ed 6/16/23



The Road To the Deep Dark State

The Deep Dark State Is Coming

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It's comin down hard on the 99

and there's a sign up ahead in the rain

and just up the road is the Deep Dark State

all the economies have sh*t the bed

and democracy's funeral's running late

the sign's lit up, the trap is set with bait

it feels like the night of the living dead

pinch myself hard, feel the exquisite pain

and I drive past the exit ramp instead

holocaust thoughts go coursing through my head

.



O the deep dark state is coming

