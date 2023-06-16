The Deep Dark State Is Coming (song)

The Deep Dark State Is Coming
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
It's comin down hard on the 99
and there's a sign up ahead in the rain
and just up the road is the Deep Dark State
all the economies have sh*t the bed
and democracy's funeral's running late
the sign's lit up, the trap is set with bait
it feels like the night of the living dead
pinch myself hard, feel the exquisite pain
and I drive past the exit ramp instead
holocaust thoughts go coursing through my head
.
O the deep dark state is coming
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).