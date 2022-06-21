Bonnet on a Summer Day (Old Feel Good Spiritual Song)

Wash rinse spin, and go back up the ladder again
It's time to serve the lord
Call All-ee, all-ee in free, time for all good men
It's time to serve the lord
I gotta hot foot sassy upbeat need to shake
It's time to serve the lord
I gotta mind all busy with the shake and bake
It's time to serve the lord
Change on the way shimmy sway sing hallelujah
It's time to serve the lord
Prepare us for the second mighty deluge-ah
It's time to serve the lord
O the crazy storms are angry far and nearing
It's time to serve the lord
Lightning clouds and totem boos mean men are fearing
It's time to serve the lord
Lisa Loring, Ted Cassidy, Carolyn Jones
It's time to serve the lord
Time to rise kick up storm and sing and play Dese Bones
It's time to serve the lord
It's time to play "Dese Bones"
Time to rise and shake dem bones
It's time to serve the lord
(tambourine rattle, fade)
Side B Back to Reality Bonus Track: Dry Bones from The Prisoner.