Bonnet on a Summer Day (Old Feel Good Spiritual Song)



The Addams Family

(Image by Paramount) Details DMCA



Wash rinse spin, and go back up the ladder again

It's time to serve the lord

Call All-ee, all-ee in free, time for all good men

It's time to serve the lord

I gotta hot foot sassy upbeat need to shake

It's time to serve the lord

I gotta mind all busy with the shake and bake

It's time to serve the lord

Change on the way shimmy sway sing hallelujah

It's time to serve the lord

Prepare us for the second mighty deluge-ah

It's time to serve the lord

O the crazy storms are angry far and nearing

It's time to serve the lord

Lightning clouds and totem boos mean men are fearing

It's time to serve the lord

Lisa Loring, Ted Cassidy, Carolyn Jones

It's time to serve the lord

Time to rise kick up storm and sing and play Dese Bones

It's time to serve the lord

It's time to play "Dese Bones"

Time to rise and shake dem bones

It's time to serve the lord

(tambourine rattle, fade)

Side B Back to Reality Bonus Track: Dry Bones from The Prisoner.