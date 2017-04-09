Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
The Death of Truth: Part II...The Betrayal:Only Revolution can Save Us!

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
From our Founding Fathers to Donald Trump, we have been warned about unjust and unwise wars. Here is our First Chief Justice on the subject, in Federalist #4:

"... it need not be observed that there are pretended as well as just causes of war.It is too true, however disgraceful it may be to human nature, that nations in general will make war whenever they have a prospect of getting anything by it; nay, absolute monarchs will often make war when their nations are to get nothing by it, but for the purposes and objects merely personal, such as thirst for military glory, revenge for personal affronts, ambition, or private compacts to aggrandize or support their particular families or partisans. These and a variety of other motives, which affect only the mind of the sovereign, often lead him to engage in wars not sanctified by justice or the voice and interests of his people."

Among those other motives are: a means for an unpopular President to gain public support, a way to shame critics during a time of crisis, and a way of expanding Presidential power. The black film Wag the Dog explored the first of these motives, in which a fake war is invented to distract the public from a looming sex scandal just before a Presidential election. (Here is a report from the Sun.co.uk: "REPORTS have emerged that US intelligence agencies were investigating the existence of more than one sordid tape allegedly involving President-elect Donald Trump.

BBC foreign correspondent Paul Wood claimed CIA sources had indicated to him last year that they had been informed of tapes in both Moscow AND St Petersburg." Here is a report from the NYDailynews 6 months ago: "The latest tale in the flood of sordid allegations against Donald Trump involves sex-and-cocaine parties supposedly hosted by the billionaire at his posh Plaza Hotel.

The Daily News could not independently confirm the report, based on information from two eyewitnesses, that guests at the decadent soirees included female models as young as age 15.The story by the Daily Beast charged Trump, then wed to second wife Marla Maples, regularly threw the wild parties in lavish suites at the renowned hotel he owned from 1988-95."

Here is Trump himself: "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful -- I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

Bush: Whatever you want.

Trump: Grab 'em by the p*ssy. You can do anything."

Here is the Chicago Tribune, commenting on Trump's falling approval ratings:

"The only thing that could get Trump out of this slump is a war. I'm not saying that's what the president wants, but I fear it could be where we're headed.

Wars have a way of pulling the country together, with everyone scrambling to line up behind our leader. Take former President George W. Bush, for example. His overall job approval rating skyrocketed 13 points to 71 percent after launching the Iraq War in 2003, according to Gallup polls.


The same thing happened with his dad. President George H.W. Bush saw his job approval rating jump to 18 points to 82 percent after the start of the Persian Gulf war in 1991, Gallup found.

"Professor Miller reports (from Quora): " In the second book, "The Third Reich in Power", Evans describes and cites considerable documentary evidence that this popularity was considerably less than we might think now. (Hitler had lost the Presidential election with 37% of the vote)........, with the success of each bold move without war (including the unopposed invasion of Austria) ....Hitler's popularity soared..."

Der Spiegel reported: "There were still many Germans who were skeptical of Hitler when he became chancellor in 1933. But Fuhrer propaganda and military success soon turned him into an idol......Sebastian Haffner plausibly reckoned that Hitler had succeeded by 1938 in winning the support of "the great majority of that majority who had voted against him in 1933." Indeed Haffner thought that by then Hitler had united almost the entire German people behind him, that more than 90 percent of Germans were by that time "believers in the Fuhrer."

"The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not!" Trump tweeted Aug. 30, 2013.

"Trump blasted then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's position on Syria -- that the U.S. military should take out al-Assad's airfields, the exact type of strikeTrump ordered Thursday -- by saying attacking a Russian-backed government could start World War III."

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

  New Content

When the entire corporate media, an politicians from Trump to Bernie Sanders, all agree to murder the truth, by accepting the lies of terrorists, as veracity, we are plunged into a deep dilemma: do we turn off our conscience or do we act upon it.

If we act upon it, what can we do. I suggest, given that the one alternative to fascism in the progressive movement, has now been swept up in the hysteria, that we go back to the Declaration of Independence for guidance on how to re-assert our independence and rescue truth from the consensus of lies that now direct US policy and action.

I write this from a sense of both outrage and betrayal. I suggest we start over...or rather unite to honor and complete the American Revolution, this time not with muskets but with our intelligence, creativity, and conscience-driven persistence.

It worked in the Civil Rights Movement, it worked it 10 totalitarian regimes in Easter Europe, and it can work here: non-violent resistance (the betrayers would love to have an excuse to mow down an armed rebellion) that involves everyone and does not bow. In the 20th Century, a time of the greatest violence in human history an war after war intended to "end all wars," only non-violent revolution has both overturned the most intransigent oppression and ended the cycle of violence.

It's up to us....our leaders have betrayed us. There is no alternative but a public uprising that cannot be denied.

First task: expose the lies.

Second task: organize resistance.

Third task: create a democratic Republic based on our original rinciples of equality an consent of the governed.

Our enemy is despair; our remedy is courage.

dale ruff

  New Content

One of our most reliable sources of fact-checking, politifact, has now joined the chorus of fake news purveyors, by reversing its 2014 ruling that John Kerry's claim that Syria had removed all its chemical weapons was "mostly true."

Before any investigations, before considering that the reports come from the terrorists themselves ("activists," "White Helmets"), before considering the more logical explanation offered by Russia that Syria bombed al-Nustra ammo depots which contained sarin, politifact has joined the cowards afraid to challenge yet another Big Lie (Gulf of Tonkin, Saddam's WMD program, etc) and joined the assassins of truth.

Here is the surrender by politifact:

"Western powers have condemned Syria for unleashing a chemical attack on civilians in Khan Sheikhoun, a community in a rebel-controlled zone in northwestern Syria. While the details remain in dispute, and Syria denies using chemical weapons, multiple reports from hospitals and other eyewitnesses describe an airstrike followed by victims choking to death.

Truth now survives outside the mainstream media. The only good news is that a Gallup poll from 6 months ago shows that " Americans' trust and confidence in the mass media "to report the news fully, accurately and fairly" has dropped to its lowest level in Gallup polling history, with 32% saying they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media.."

2/3 have lost trust in the media, 2/3 have no trust in Trump, 9/10 have no confidence in Congress. That's the good news.

As truth is murdered by the government and the media, the public is turning to alternative sources of information. Only there, in that anarchic battleground of the most absurd lies and the most unrelenting exposure of lies, can we find any alternatives to surrendering to fake news.

That the entire political spectrum and mass media would accept the propaganda lies of the terrorists themselves is a total betrayal of public trust. When both government and the media lose legitimacy and trust, it's time for a revolution.

When given two meaningless choices, pick the third. Here is the third choice:

" A revolution (from the Latin revolutio, "a turn around") is a fundamental change in political power or organizational structures that takes place in a relatively short period of time when the population rises up in revolt against the current authorities."

In 1989, ten rigid totalitarian regimes were overthrown in a short period, without violence, by popular uprisings in 10 Eastern European nations. The conventional wisdom was that totalitarian regimes can only be taken down with violence.

That myth was a lie, and we now must learn from history how to take down our increasingly totalitarian government and media.

You say you want a revolution? All revolutions begin with the liberating word NO.

"What is a rebel? A man who says NO." Albert Camus

Daniel Geery

Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Nancy Reagan was right after all... merely misdirected.


Thanks for this absolutely correct and inspiring article.

