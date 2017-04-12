Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The DNC leadership just demonstrated, in Kansas, how they will lose in 2018

The DNC leadership just Demonstrated, in Kansas, how they will lose in 2018. By doing the same failed thing they've been doing.

I just got an email from a progressive organization asking for donations for Jon Ossoff's Georgia Special election. The message says that the org didn't support James Thompson, the Kansas candidate, but gee, look how great he did=- losing by only six percent, as compared to Trump winning the district by 27%. So, they ask, please support Jon Ossoff, because Trump only won his district by one percent.

- Advertisement -

Excuse me, but why didn't a progressive organization help a real progressive? Why didn't the DNC help this real progressive. Imagine how much better he'd have done if he'd been supported by the DNC and progressive organizations (Dailykos did do some fundraising.) Could he have won, or cut the win by two, three or more points? I think so.

Howard Dean is, in many ways, a jerk, most recently calling for primarying Bernie Sanders endorser Tulsi Gabbard because she questions the wisdom of firing 59 cruise missiles at Syria. But he did run the DNC with a 50 state strategy. Tom Perez, the new Hillary backed DNC leader, chose not to back Thompson in Kansas nor Rob Quist, the progressive running in Montana. Speculation is that Thompson and Quist are too progressive.

The fact is, the DNC requires candidates it gets behind DNC policies and must spend huge amounts of time making phone calls raising money. Basically, the DNC requires that candidates give up their own positions and principles and embrace the DNC's. This is ugly stupid. Look at how well it's working in the House, the Senate, in almost two thirds of state Governors and state legislatures. I'll say it again. The DNC leadership just demonstrated, in Kansas, how they will lose in 2018.

Meanwhile, on Twitter king Moron Trump @realdonaldtrump and his trump moron bigot supporters are celebrating their Kansas win. An optimist on the left might point out that they won by 20 less points-- a massive drop. But a realist will note that they won because the Democratic leadership, including progressive groups, chose not to even try to help Thompson.

- Advertisement -

There's still time in Montana to help Rob Quist. The soulless leaders of the DNC and the Democratic party may have written it off because it's a "red" state that Trump won. But MT has John Tester, a Democratic US senator. It's possible and the special election isn't until May 25th.

But VICE reports, The DNC isn't even trying to win a surprisingly competitive Congressional race in Kansas. Stupid, stupid stupid. At least Moveon is getting behind Quist. After all 99% of its members voted to support him.

But wait, it's not about stupid. It's not a mistake. The DNC doesn't want progressives to gain power. If they did, they would throw the current leadership of the DNC out.

Here's an idea for the DNC. Replace it.

R. Buckminster Fuller said, "You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete." So, get all the progressive organizations together and create a shadow or alternative Democratic party. Pick and back alternative candidates that run in primaries against the DNC picks. Primary the corporate hack, shill and sellout incumbents who have been part of the decision process that has dragged the Democratic party down so low. I mean, seriously, the DNC is so bad it's almost a partner of the GOP.

Start off by refusing to give the DNC a penny. Give directly to candidates you want to support. Even if the DNC pitches you a candidate you like, don't donate through them. They put that monetary collar around candidates' necks. Go directly to the candidate's website.

There's an amazing possibility for a repudiation of right winger politicians and the clown king Trump in 2018. But it won't happen the way the DNC and some "progressive" organizations are operating. Tell them to wise up and smarten up. I know. Many of you have written off the Democrats altogether. I don't blame you. So, fight for change.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2698 quicklinks, 4023 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
"Stupid,Stupid, Stupid," says it all!

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 2:25:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
KitCarson

Become a Fan
Author 10108

(Member since Jan 19, 2008), 1 fan, 51 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The DNC is DWS, GOP.

The only path is to start a new party. The DNC will not change under any circumstance. To expect change is to give up. They represent the banks and the war makers. To expect change is pointless. Give directly to candidates that represent the public issues, not corporate interests.

They will not support us - not ever.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 2:33:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 20 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3005 comments, 17 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Dennis Kucinich and that hot chick from the Pacific ocean in 2020 on the Green ticket and start them running right now.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 2:53:57 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 2:53:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3097 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

It will sound politically correct of me but it's probably not a good idea to call her that :-)

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 3:46:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Carmen Basilovecchio

Become a Fan
Author 503835
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 23, 2015), 1 articles, 5 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A message for Bernie Sanders,
REPEAT:
"Basically, the DNC requires that candidates give up their own positions and principles and embrace the DNC's."
A message for President Trump,
REPEAT:
"Basically, the...GOP... requires that candidates give up their own positions and principles and embrace the ...GOP's."
Welcome to the 'FOURTH BRANCH' of government.
The branch that can destroy both of you unless you work together (37% Trump plus 34% Sanders, a total of 71%) to
"Give the power back to the people."

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 3:39:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
David Bright

Become a Fan
Author 29616
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 28, 2009), 1 fan, 5 articles, 21 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Even worse than giving to the DNC is giving to the DSCC or the DCCC. You're right, Rob, put your money directly to the candidates you support, and maybe, depending on behavior, a little to your local county or state organization just to keep the lights on and the pizza flowing during local GOTV operations.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 3:43:42 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 3:43:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Cynthia Copeland

Become a Fan
Author 52901

(Member since Aug 30, 2010), 12 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

You nailed it, Rob! The classic definition of insanity is embodied by the Democratic Party leadership--they keep doing the same old things and expecting a different result! Groups like MoveOn and the Daily Kos make it very easy to donate directly to candidates I want to support, so I do that as much as finances allow. I will consider supporting the party organizations only after the last Clintonista is gone from the party leadership. If an alternative progressive party gets started, sign me up!

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 4:01:46 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 4:01:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
jack mclaughlin

Become a Fan
Author 507102

(Member since Oct 29, 2016), 2 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Quite agree. FOX poll from 3/15 click here

Shows Sanders far and away the most popular pol in the US (next is Planned Parenthood). Does he have enough mojo left to gather support for progressive candidates?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 4:11:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 