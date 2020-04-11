 
 
The DNC, Probably, Didn't Expect This

Joe Biden begins the exhaustive process of becoming Bernie Sanders, for the sake of gaining the support of a wide swath of true progressives.

His staff says that he was going there, anyway.

The DNC's broken record of scratching their heads and wondering why their plan keeps going off the rails is tiresome and exasperating for true Democrats. Each election, they make it, abundantly, clear that they really are the new(er) Republicans: post-Eisenhower Republicans. How much of a difference is that? I would have voted for Eisenhower.

I don't think the DNC expected the need for Biden to morph into Bernie, because they never think they need to care about actual democracy. And then they fail to understand the rage that follows. They think that throwing money at the problem will keep taking care of it. No, ultimately, enough rage will take care of it.

The first wave of rage, on cue, has come from the people who wrote this letter to Joe Biden https://nextgenamerica.org/Biden-letter/. He is, basically, on notice. Change. A lot. Become the candidate that so much of the U.S., actually, wanted to be the Democratic nominee, but kept getting blocked by your people. The Establishment. Can you do that?

Joe Biden is in an interesting position, in that, nearing the end of his political career, he has to change--dramatically--to achieve his next (career) goal. And, to survive, the DNC must do the same. The DNC's oxygen is, now, in the hands of the guy they keep pushing away with brute force. The DNC keeps pushing away, with brute force, the true nature of its name.

If Biden succeeds in this dramatic turn-about, will the DNC find a way to, quickly, replace him, regardless of his mental capacity? Of course, they will use the latter as the excuse, and for good reason, in all honesty. But the replacement candidate is going to have to, literally, be Bernie... or his identical twin. Bernie suspended his campaign, but I think it would be wise for him to, strongly, consider who his female running mate will be.

 

Raechel Gwyn Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Raechel's poetry, short stories, commentary, articles and interviews have appeared in print and online. Much of her work has, previously, appeared under the name, Rachel Gladstone-Gelman.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
