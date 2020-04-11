The DNC, Probably, Didn't Expect This

Joe Biden begins the exhaustive process of becoming Bernie Sanders, for the sake of gaining the support of a wide swath of true progressives.



His staff says that he was going there, anyway.



The DNC's broken record of scratching their heads and wondering why their plan keeps going off the rails is tiresome and exasperating for true Democrats. Each election, they make it, abundantly, clear that they really are the new(er) Republicans: post-Eisenhower Republicans. How much of a difference is that? I would have voted for Eisenhower.



I don't think the DNC expected the need for Biden to morph into Bernie, because they never think they need to care about actual democracy. And then they fail to understand the rage that follows. They think that throwing money at the problem will keep taking care of it. No, ultimately, enough rage will take care of it.



