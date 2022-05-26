The Cult of Z...

I. Z at 17
Once upon a time in space
there was a happy little dancing man
with a moony smile upon his face
and a pencil stash, moved with pizzash
across the floor of the celestial sea
He dreamed of passing his TEFL
and moving to a kibbutz (wouldn't you?)
amidst a green Gaza olive orchard
taken from a semi semite named Fahq
but Da says no and he can't go
but his head kept on swimming though
and he became a moonwalking crotch-clutching
Ukraine vaudeville star in black leather pants
moving on stage like pockets full of ants
over-engaged charlie chaplin leggy showgirl action
and looking on, playing doctor, one thinks: ritalin
is in order
II. Z Dances with the Stars
Don't dance so close to me
was not the young but older Z's motto
balls had dropped, hair was had
there was nothing to stop class-clown's progress
but the full moon itself on Broadway
and the reluctant nyets of inward glances of desire
when you think of how Yeltsin
stepped like a dancing bear next door
for the Yankee Doodle Dandy element
soused and slurring and gaily patriotic
you shake the egg noggin and sigh
but Zlod when he trods among the stars
like Legs Diamond to a full house
conjures up gardens of earthly delights
in Jew heaven, and, Jesus,
there is only Jew heaven
when you think about it
III. Z's Oligarch
Somewhere along the line Z broke bad
and his zigs zagged and zags zigged
and his dancing pinstripe suit introjected itself
and he started doing taxi driver moons in the glass
you talkin' to me?
and he'd pull a Marxist mirror scene
circling around the other side to see himself
as the other half sees him
and there he was
in the nude of his being
seeing the Pimp, Ihor
the Jewish Thor cellphone in hand
pulling a pallet of cash out of his pocket
telling twinkle toes to run
for office with that mighty orifice
but first the warm up tour on TV
as Servant of the People
IV. Burisma's Oligarch
Meanwhile, back on the funny farm
the Burisma Gas and Lights operation
was cracking shale in Donbass
sizing up the terrain littered with bodies
human bodies, piled high in energy fields
Chevron had seen in the Ghan
Papa, who was a bulldozer driver
at the Auschwitz festival, at the wheel
of fortune in men's eyes
smiling at the mourning sun
Hunter Biden was high on hooch
collecting tax evaded clams in the boardroom
under the table, where Cofer Black
ambassador spy at large and mercenary man
would soon join him, technically
there to help Ihor with hit men in the field
he vowed to go on until flies were goose-stepping
across Wagner's eyes (surprise, surprise)
in Russian-speaking gas holdings
then someone farts
then someone lights a match
V. The Bidens
Joe's the first president
from a credit slave state
worships usury and Christ
so forget about relief
onerous student loans
my Black friends,
including you, Corn Pop,
you still owe for Barber School
and for the costume you never returned
playing Sweeney Todd from the Hood
in the end the black hole swallows
all light from head to toe, no glow
"nothing says f*ck You, Putin,
like a Biden on the board of Burisma"
in a debt slave country
full of Bernie Madoffs and low-rent
goombahs, although the pretty girls
on the heel can kick up a storm or two
Donbass today, renamed Burisma tomorrow
leggo my eggo, you little "schizo" twerp
quoth the oligarch who shall remain nameless
VI. Cofer Black
Compare and contrast
before your reputation's trashed
by nefarious poltergeisties
of the same ol' new world order
regime
Do you know where your message is tonight?
VIII. Clown Servant of the People TV
Vlod couldn't believe the sh*t
he was seeing, until 2014 arrived
with relief from the CIA
and redistributed the wealth
Ihor made off like a bandit with PrivatBank cash
laundered in the Ozarks
and then came the big break
and Vlod came clean and told the truth
In Irish classrooms they tell limericks
as political anecdotes to children
little paddy hahas of infinite delight
which has nothing to do with anything
just saying
VII. Why We Want Z as Prez
He's handsome as Elvis
if the Pelvis had been Ukrainian
and he passed his TV couch casting
as the forever carping servant of the people
he could dance
he could vaudeville
he could joke
but best of all
he knew nothing about politics
in one of the most corrupt countries in the world
according to a US controlled transparent agency
shhh
And when Trump threatened him
with withholding funds for weapons
like Biden had done years before
he didn't tell DJ to take a flying leap
through an upside down snowstorm in Greece
he acted dazed and confused, because he was an actor
and let the eavesdropping CIA whistleblower
pass on third hand accounts of the phone call to the IG
and impeachment was all the apples she wrote
V. Clown Servant of the People For Realz
Let's hear it for (applause ejaculates prematurely) for
the precedent president (he had that in common with Trump)
the first Jew outside of Israel to rule
Bernie Sanders was so fuckin upset
to see how easy it could be elsewhere
Vlod, a self-loathing Jew holocaust denier sorta (Haaretz)
Z the nancy boy confusing one dancer with another
Z with a ruff gruff huff knows how to act tuff, especially in the buff
the dream comes true for Z's handlers
Z makes money, pleads with Congress for cash and a no-fly zone,
shows them how the service sector has taken a hit,
and there's not a dry eye in the House or Senate,
Schiff recalls how he was serviced in Odessa, weeps to think
Z's one lucky busker!
It's your money America!
Your roads, hospitals, and schools
Thank You! Thank You! Thank You! Keep it coming!
The offshore banking business is alive and well
.
Even if democracy's not
Democracy's not
not
no
Until finally there's nothing left
but to stand and applaud the performance
in a Two-Minute Love
at Cannes