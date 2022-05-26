The Cult of Z...



I. Z at 17

Once upon a time in space

there was a happy little dancing man

with a moony smile upon his face

and a pencil stash, moved with pizzash

across the floor of the celestial sea

He dreamed of passing his TEFL and moving to a kibbutz (wouldn't you?) amidst a green Gaza olive orchard taken from a semi semite named Fahq but Da says no and he can't go but his head kept on swimming though and he became a moonwalking crotch-clutching Ukraine vaudeville star in black leather pants moving on stage like pockets full of ants over-engaged charlie chaplin leggy showgirl action and looking on, playing doctor, one thinks: ritalin is in order II. Z Dances with the Stars Don't dance so close to me was not the young but older Z's motto balls had dropped, hair was had there was nothing to stop class-clown's progress but the full moon itself on Broadway and the reluctant nyets of inward glances of desire when you think of how Yeltsin stepped like a dancing bear next door for the Yankee Doodle Dandy element soused and slurring and gaily patriotic you shake the egg noggin and sigh but Zlod when he trods among the stars like Legs Diamond to a full house conjures up gardens of earthly delights in Jew heaven, and, Jesus, there is only Jew heaven when you think about it III. Z's Oligarch Somewhere along the line Z broke bad and his zigs zagged and zags zigged and his dancing pinstripe suit introjected itself and he started doing taxi driver moons in the glass you talkin' to me? and he'd pull a Marxist mirror scene circling around the other side to see himself as the other half sees him and there he was in the nude of his being seeing the Pimp, Ihor the Jewish Thor cellphone in hand pulling a pallet of cash out of his pocket telling twinkle toes to run for office with that mighty orifice but first the warm up tour on TV as Servant of the People IV. Burisma's Oligarch Meanwhile, back on the funny farm the Burisma Gas and Lights operation was cracking shale in Donbass sizing up the terrain littered with bodies human bodies, piled high in energy fields Chevron had seen in the Ghan Papa, who was a bulldozer driver at the Auschwitz festival, at the wheel of fortune in men's eyes smiling at the mourning sun

black hole

Hunter Biden was high on hooch collecting tax evaded clams in the boardroom under the table, where Cofer Black ambassador spy at large and mercenary man would soon join him, technically there to help Ihor with hit men in the field he vowed to go on until flies were goose-stepping across Wagner's eyes (surprise, surprise) in Russian-speaking gas holdings then someone farts then someone lights a match V. The Bidens Joe's the first president from a credit slave state worships usury and Christ so forget about relief onerous student loans my Black friends, including you, Corn Pop, you still owe for Barber School and for the costume you never returned playing Sweeney Todd from the Hood

black hole

in the end the black hole swallows

all light from head to toe, no glow

"nothing says f*ck You, Putin,

like a Biden on the board of Burisma"

in a debt slave country

full of Bernie Madoffs and low-rent

goombahs, although the pretty girls

on the heel can kick up a storm or two

Donbass today, renamed Burisma tomorrow

leggo my eggo, you little "schizo" twerp

quoth the oligarch who shall remain nameless

VI. Cofer Black

Compare and contrast

before your reputation's trashed

by nefarious poltergeisties

of the same ol' new world order

regime



end scene of Figth Club

OODA About page

Do you know where your message is tonight?