The Cosmic Story: Pisces New Moon & Spring Equinox, 2018

Letting the Tides Take Out the Old and Bring In the New

I felt the full breadth and depth of the ocean around the sphere of the Earth, back billions of years to the beginning of life, across all the passing lives and deaths, the endless waves of swimming joy and quiet losses, of exquisite creatures with fins and fronds, tentacles and wings, colourful and transparent, tiny and huge, coming and going. There is nothing the ocean has not seen. --Sally Andrew
When anxious, uneasy and bad thoughts come, I go to the sea, and the sea drowns them out with its great wide sounds, cleanses me with its noise, and imposes a rhythm upon everything in me that is bewildered and confused. -Rainer Maria Rilke
And it is an interesting biological fact that all of us have, in our veins the exact same percentage of salt in our blood that exists in the ocean, and, therefore, we have salt in our blood, in our sweat, in our tears. We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch it, we are going back from whence we came. --John F. Kennedy
The ocean is a place of skin, rich outer membranes hiding thick juicy insides, laden with the soup of being. --Vera Nazarian
The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever. -Jacques Cousteau


Lands End #2
Lands End #2
Lands End #2
(Image by Christopher Combe Photography)


Pisces New Moon, 2018

This last Piscean New Moon of the astrological year invites us to remember that we come from the ocean of life and will return to it when this life's journey here on Earth is done. The ocean of life is deep and full, bright and calm, dark and dangerous. The ocean is a place of wonder and mystery. The Ocean is the Source of eternal life we are all seeking. It is where we are all One.

These days, with the pollution of our waters and the dying off of species, that might be hard to remember. These days, when our collective psyches are polluted with the violent images we see in movies, tv and real life, our inner life can be polluted and in turmoil. That's when, as Rilke says, it's time to go to the sea and let it wash us clean and impose its life-giving rhythm upon us once again.

The best way to get through times of turmoil and change is through a strong connection to our souls and a deep belief in the power of spirit. This is the time for deep soulwork. It's time for inner work. The best way I've found to do this inner work is through dreamwork and shamanic journeying.

If we want to change the world, we have to change how we live in the world. That means we have to know ourselves and heal our wounds and then live our talents and our possibilities. It's time to stop living by patriarchal rules and start living our soul's dreams. This possibility is the gift of this last Pisces New Moon before the Spring Equinox: a deep dive into the collective unconscious, so we can cast our nets to gather all of our ancient wounds and gifts and bring them up into the light of day.

Like the ocean, life doesn't travel in straight lines but in currents and flow, waves and calmness. We have to be strong swimmers if we want to live a life outside the patriarchal patterns laid down for us by our parents, our society, our education and our religions. That's easier said than done.

We keep getting pulled down by the undertow of our old fears, beliefs and behavior patterns, so we re-act rather than take action. With the watery energy of Pisces, things are mutable -- nothing is as it seems. With Chiron, the Wounded Healer, aligned with this New Moon, we have a chance to meet our inner mentor, who can help us see our wounds, understand our wounds and heal our wounds.

It's time to heal the wounds of thousands of years of lifetimes. Whether we're just dealing with the lifetimes of the Piscean Age or if it goes back even further, we are here this lifetime to finish up the old business. Because a New Age is upon us, and we have to go into it washed clean if we want it to be different from these past ages.

It's time to release our Judeo-Christian (and Islamic) guilt, that we're not good enough, loveable enough, talented enough, worthy enough to actually connect with our heart and soul and live by their rules. Guilt is such a wasted emotion. Guilt keeps us stuck in old patterns and fears -- even if those patterns seem to be good and helpful and kind. Guilt can keep us from making the decisions that will bring us our own purpose and destiny.

Cathy Pagano is the author of a new book, "Wisdom's Daughters: How Women Can Change the World". Cathy trained at the C. G. Jung Institut-Zurich in dream interpretation, then got her M.A. in Counseling Psychology in Feminine Spirituality, and along the way became a certified Life Coach. As an astrologer and storyteller, she weaves the Cosmic Stories written in the stars and from The Bard's Grove, comments on emerging archetypal themes in movies. Cathy works with the tools of the imagination - dreams, alchemy, myths, astrology, symbolic language, storytelling, ritual - to awaken the Soul's wisdom.

I believe that Americans are called to a higher consciousness at this point in our history. We are called on to live up to our ideals and create the country our forefathers imagined. Inner consciousness needs to be acted upon for social justice.

Cathy believes that our writers and artists must take up our responsibility to create art that inspires, teaches and heals our humanity.

Cathy writes about political, psychological/spiritual, and cultural issues.

