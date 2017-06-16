This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



revolution

(Image by eriksphotoos) Permission Details DMCA



Reprinted from downwithtyranny.blogspot.com

"[T]he super-rich are absconding with our wealth, and the plague of inequality continues to grow. An analysis of 2016 data found that the poorest five deciles of the world population own about $410 billion in total wealth. As of June 8, 2017, the world's richest five men owned over $400 billion in wealth. Thus, on average, each man owns nearly as much as 750 million people."

--Paul Buchheit, Alternet



"Congressman Steve Scalise, Three Others Shot at Alexandria, Virginia, Baseball Field"

--NBC News, June 14, 2017



"4 killed, including gunman, in shooting at UPS facility in San Francisco"

--ABC7News, June 14, 2017



"Seriously? Another multiple shooting? So many guns. So many nut-bars. So many angry nut-bars with guns."

--MarianneW via Twitter



"We live in a world where "multiple dead" in San Francisco shooting can't cut through the news of another shooting in the same day."

--SamT via Twitter



"If the rich are determined to extract the last drop of blood, expect the victims to put up a fuss. And don't expect that fuss to be pretty. I'm not arguing for social war; I'm arguing for justice and peace."

--Yours truly





When the social contract breaks from above, it breaks from below as well.



Until elites stand down and stop the brutal squeeze, expect more after painful more of this. It's what happens when societies come apart. Unless elites (of both parties) stop the push for "profit before people," policies that dominate the whole of the Neoliberal Era, there are only two outcomes for a nation on this track, each worse than the other. There are only two directions for an increasingly chaotic state to go, chaotic collapse or sufficiently militarized "order" to entirely suppress it.



As with the climate, I'm concerned about the short term for sure -- the storm that kills this year, the hurricane that kills the next -- but I'm also concerned about the longer term as well. If the beatings from "our betters" won't stop until our acceptance of their "serve the rich" policies improves, the beatings will never stop, and both sides will take up the cudgel.



Then where will we be?



America's Most Abundant Manufactured Product May Be Pain



I look out the window and see more and more homeless people, noticeably more than last year and the year before. And they're noticeably scruffier, less "kemp,""- if that makes sense to you (it does if you live, as I do, in a community that includes a number of them as neighbors).





Next Page 1 | 2