The Catholic Church & The U.S. Military: Two Peas in a Pedophilic Pod

Sex scandal and pedophilia were in the news again this week. And this time it deeply involved more than the Catholic Church, Harvey Weinstein or Kevin Spacey. No, it struck even closer to home than that for all Americans regardless of their religious affiliation. It involved an institution even more revered than Rome, Hollywood, or any Christian denomination. I'm talking about the U.S. Military.

Yes, we all know about Pope Francis' faux pas this week when he appeared to embody the ecclesiastical "old boys" syndrome by defending Juan Barros, a Chilean bishop who apparently had shielded a notorious pedophile priest from legal prosecution. The pope's snippy defense of his prelatic friend, smacked of the cover-ups of child abuse that have come to light in the church over the last 30 years. According to the syndrome, Catholic bishops throughout the world have moved pedophilic priests from one parish to another, where the sociopaths typically continued preying on unsuspecting altar boys and confessional penitents.

Such procedure and its accompanying hypocrisy are prominent among the reasons young people and others have abandoned the church altogether.

A similar procedure involving the U.S. military should persuade young people to despise and reject military service.

I'm referring to an article recently published in the New York Times about a pedophilic practice in the Afghan military known as "bacha bazi" or boy play. It involves the widespread abuse and rape of underage boys by U.S.-trained Afghan Army personnel.

And how does this involve the U.S. military? Its leaders have adopted virtually the same policy that Catholic prelates have used over the years. They've turned a blind eye to the scandal and in doing so have allowed it to continue.

You see, there's such a thing as the Leahy Law on the books. It legislates that when a recipient of U.S. military aid commits gross human rights abuses, all aid to the offender must be cut off. Yet, to block application of Leahy, the U.S. and its military arm have invoked another law. It states that in the specific case of the Afghan War, no other U.S. laws apply.

Is that cynical enough for you? Does it remind you of the practice that has brought such opprobrium on the Catholic Church? Imagine the corruption of two supposedly highly moral organizations (the Catholic Church and the U.S. military) that go out of their ways to protect pedophiles and prevent enforcement of laws that would penalize child abuse! Yet, that is exactly what two of our most trusted institutions have allowed to happen.

Add this black eye for the military to its own "Me Too" scandal involving sexual abuse of women enlistees in various service branches, and you end up with an outfit whose sexual corruption absolutely dwarfs that of the Catholic Church. Fully 40% of female military personnel claim they have been sexually assaulted by their peers. Eighty percent say they have been sexually harassed. If military women must endure such abuse at the hands of their colleagues, can you imagine how the abusers treat "enemy" women?

It's time to face the facts. The U.S. military is at least as sexually corrupt as the Catholic Church. It's time for our decent young people to vote with their feet just as they have with the church.

None of them with any shred of conscience should enlist.

 

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Does anyone see significant difference between the blind eyes and cover-ups within these two corrupt institutions?

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 at 6:37:46 PM

Janet Supriano

If the law to sideline the Leahy law was initiated by Congress, then we have another large group of accomplices to add to the garbage dump. (As if we didn't know it already)

Don't fear going down the rabbit hole to look at the roots. Here's a tiny peek.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIu1fJmeZLE
This video speaks for itself re: the Roman Catholic Church.I'm speaking of the church insiders (Jesuits), not the little parishioners around the world. Still, your membership warrants a second thought. For just one example, Communion is sacrificial cannibalism, if you believe the Transubstantiation myth is true. Really? Explore the church symbolism. Straight out of pagan satanism.

Young people, the military is never a good choice. If you're in, get out asap. If your considering it, don't. I'd say the same about joining the police. They are both moral assaults on your character, leaving you a depleted vessel. 'Following orders' leaves blood on your hands forever. They have deceived you.

My question: How the hell do we rescue these children??

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 at 9:06:51 PM

Christopher Zell

Don't believe in conspiracies? This has been going on for many years - as well as a tradition in Afghanistan - and kept out of the mainstream media. The US supports child beheaders in Syria and boy rapists in Afghanistan.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 at 9:24:38 PM

