The soldier was tired of his bloody gun.

He saw a young stranger

And handed him the gun.

Here take this.

The stranger said,

I will take it, but what will I do with it?

The soldier had walked away.

I will give this gun to the ocean.

He gave the gun to the ocean.

I will take it but what will I do with it?

The stranger had walked away.

I will wash the blood off this gun,

I will give it to the depths.

Ocean gave the gun to the depths.

I will take it but what will I do with it?

The sea had closed its ears.

The depths held the gun for a hundred years.

I will give the gun to time.

Time said, I will take it

But what will I do with it?

The depths had closed its heart.

Time gave the gun to the reef.

I will take it, said the reef

But what will I do with it?

Time had passed on.

The reef held the gun for a thousand years

And then a thousand more.

Now the gun said,

I am tired of being a gun,

But what will I do with myself?

I will give myself to peace.

Peace said to the gun, I will take you.

I know what to do with you.

Peace held the gun tenderly,

Tenderly, tenderly,

Because the world had finally changed.

