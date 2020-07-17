The Battle for Pandemic Sanity: Hydroxychloroquine Efficacy vs. Its Suppression

By Elizabeth Woodworth

Hydroxychloroquine 3D

Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in the U.S.

Why are Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the FDA, and the CDC so blind to the real-world success of hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin (HCQ+azithromycin) in treating Covid-19?

If this combination is the simple, cheap, and relatively safe way to prevent hospitalization, would government agencies, Big Pharma and the corporate media want to know?

If yes, then the proposed solution from a prominent Yale epidemiologist could possibly prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths, and help the world to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Real-World Research on Hydroxychloroquine

During February and March of 2020, there was a lot of excitement in the medical community[i] because early indications in China and France seemed to show a treatment for people in the early stage of Covid-19. The ancient anti-malarial drug quinine (aka chloroquine, aka hydroxychloroquine, aka HCQ) had been repurposed to show very promising results against Covid-19 when given to outpatients with early symptoms .

On March 21 all that changed when President Donald Trump tweeted:

"HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine."[ii]

Hydroxycholoroquine, made from the ancient, cheap, and plentiful anti-malarial drug quinine, had suddenly become highly politicized. Its industry rivals and the media vigorously decried a business president, who is not a doctor, had dashed hopes for a profitable magic-bullet drug by tweeting an almost-free solution.

On May 22, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which has been on the WHO list of essential medicines since 1977, was sent into further freefall by a deceptive, industry-backed Lancet article claiming that hydroxychloroquine was causing heart problems in hospitalized Covid patients across six continents.[iii]

Headlines blared, hydroxychloroquine clinical trials were called off, and the World Health Organization recommended that physicians everywhere stop prescribing HCQ for Covid-19.

By May 27, Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor of Epidemiology at the Yale Schools of Public Health and Medicine, had confronted this disaster. He issued an urgent call through the top-ranked American Journal of Epidemiology for hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin "to be widely available and promoted immediately for physicians to prescribe."[iv]

"Five studies," he wrote from Yale, "including two controlled clinical trials, had demonstrated significant major outpatient treatment efficacy." Incredibly, this call for immediate action published in America's top epidemiology journal did not appear in the mainstream news.[v]

