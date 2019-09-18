 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/18/19

The Barbarity of US-NATO, War Propaganda and the "Rule of International Law" Transcript of Speech, General Federation of

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 500720
Message Mark Taliano


(Image by Mark Taliano)   Details   DMCA

Greetings delegates and organizers. My name is Mark Taliano. I am a writer and Research Associate at the Center For Research on Globalization (Global Research).

My book, Voices from Syria, and my website marktaliano.net represent my efforts to take a stand for civilization and the rule of international law against the barbarity that NATO and its allies have been imposing on Syria and its peoples.

I have not stood idly by and I will not stand idly by as Western governments and their agencies indoctrinate the Western collective mindset with criminal war propaganda.

Our resistance demands cohesiveness, a shared, truthful vocabulary that distinguishes us from the lies of the broad-based media. Our words are words of truth and justice, and clarity. Our words are not isolated soundbites, fabricated to deceive. Our words are embedded in historical truths, historical contexts.

The globalizing war that the West is waging is not a War on Terror. It is a War Of Terror. The West and its agencies support the terrorists in Syria. This is the truth.

The pre-planned NATO war of aggression against Syria is not a "civil war". The term "civil war" connotes a false equivalency between both sides, an internal conflict. It is a war lie.

The Western -supported terrorists are chameleons with many names, and they include al Qaeda and ISIS. The Syrian people overwhelmingly reject them. The West supports ISIS and all the terrorists. It is not going after ISIS. The "Caliphate Project" is a CIA Project.

The elected Syrian government is legitimate. It is not a regime. The terrorists are the brutal dictators. Our governments are the brutal dictators. President Assad and the Syrian government are not.

Similarly, the notion that the war is a "revolution" is a lie. Western-supported terrorists displaced peaceful demonstrations, murdered government security personnel and others. It was an "intelligence" operation. Weapons and terrorists came from Libya and beyond.

It was never an "intervention". Intervention is a sanitized word that camouflages the anti-humanitarian reality which is that Empire and its proxies mass murder children, women, and men. Empire's sectarian terrorists mass murder Syrians, Empire's bombs mass murder Syrians, and Empire's economic warfare mass murders Syrians. The intent is there. Have we forgotten Madeline Albright and the mass murdering economic warfare imposed on Iraq? "We think the price is worth it," she said.

Criminal War Propaganda Directed against Iraq and Syria: "We Think the Price Is Worth It."

The so-called "sanctions" that the West is imposing on Syria are criminal economic warfare. This warfare murders children, women and men. Again, the intent is there.

Even the term "proxy war" is misleading. There is no equivalency between the warring sides. Syria and its allies are fighting a just war, self-defense, all within the framework of international law. The other side consists of al Qaeda, ISIS, anti-democratic SDF, criminal occupiers. NATO and its allies command and control them all. There is no equivalency.

"Moderate" terrorists never existed. Think about that one. It's true.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Taliano Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page


Author, Research Associate, Global Research


Website: marktaliano.net
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Imperial Disaster

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 9 fans, 192 articles, 401 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I have not stood idly by and I will not stand idly by as Western governments and their agencies indoctrinate the Western collective mindset with criminal war propaganda.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019 at 9:31:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 