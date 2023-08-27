The Bank of America Reacts to Freedom of the Press and the Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau

After 6 or 7 refusals to refund fraudulent thefts, the Bank of America has refunded stolen funds. The Bank of America refused to admit that such a theft was, in fact, fraud, and the Bank of America did not concede that past Op Eds swayed their opinion, but the Bank of America has given back my stolen money. After first publishing this Op Ed, I learned that my Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau complaint is the real reason for their refunds.

When I toured the Loire Valley in France, my trip was cancelled to strand my 73 year old wife and I. Extortion was forced on me when my tour guide, Luxury Tours France, demanded $5000 in additional cash, and threatened me with false imprisonment in jail if I did not immediately pay this criminal demand. I cursed at him, and the hotel staff came to see what the commotion was about. How dare he threaten me with jail without cause. This crime is detailed in two earlier OpEd News articles: "Visit France as a Tourist-Risk Fraud and False Imprisonment in Jail-Luxury Tours France and Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys"; "The Bank of America Steals our Money - The Bank of America's International Fraud against America ". When I asked for my stolen money to be returned, I was libelously accused of blackmail. All in all, Luxury Tours France attempted to steal $47,623.25 from my wife and I.



The Bank of America is all over our country, and they should treat us with honesty and respect, but they are not doing so.

(Image by Leishear Engineering, LLC) Details DMCA



For more than four months, I have fought with the Bank of America to stop stealing my money, where Luxury Tours France continued to demand $19,783,69 in fraudulent charges for a $2436.14 service. The Bank of America turned down my fraud claim 6 or 7 times, where I have invested more than 120 hours of my time to file complaints with the Bank of America. Today, 8/24/2023, the Bank of America finally resolved this 4/12/2023 fraud claim as a billing dispute, rather than a theft as documented in an FBI Fraud Report.

Following my two OpEd News articles, the Bank of America has refunded the money that was stolen from me. In a 58 page complaint that I sent to the Bank of America, I included copies of the two OpEd News articles, FBI Fraud Report, and other documentation. I firmly believe that the Bank of America would have supported the theft of my money if I had not fought them in the Press. After all, the Bank of America sent numerous letters stating that "The merchant provide documentation confirming you received the merchandise or service". The Bank of America finally stopped supporting the thieves and liars.

The Power of the Press has yielded positive results. 'Thank You' to Op Ed News for allowing me the opportunity to fight against this crime. Even so, the Bank of America has not changed their policies to protect other people (or my wife and I) from similar credit card frauds by the Bank of America.

To close out these criminal acts, I sent the following two letters.

Letter to Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys

In the following email, I gave the hotel manager of the Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys the opportunity to clear his name from the tremendous fraud perpetrated by Luxury Tours France. Even so, I would have expected an apology for his slanderous comments, when he falsely claimed that I blackmailed him by asking him to return money that was stolen from my wife and I, and he further falsely claimed that I habitually defrauded hotels. That hotel manager did not respond. Apparently, my thank you for his integrity was unfounded.

'Thank You for Your Integrity?

If this payback is, in fact, an act of integrity, let me know, and I will work to revise my complaints against your hotel on various travel websites. I thank you for having the integrity of paying this money back to my credit card. I assume that the payback resulted from your integrity, but perhaps this decision was more of a banking decision. Even so, your false accusations of blackmail and hotel fraud were completely unfounded, as stated in "Visit France as a Tourist-Risk Fraud and False Imprisonment in Jail-Luxury Tours France and Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys", Click Here; "The Bank of America Steals our Money - The Bank of America's International Fraud against America", Click Here. Unfortunately,' 'Luxury Tours France, deceived you, and [Luxury Tours France] dishonestly informed you and I that [Luxury Tours France[ had not been paid by wire transfer. [Luxury Tours France[ lied to you, and [Luxury Tours France] lied to me. Without doubt, Bank of America records proved that [Luxury Tours France] had been paid. [Luxury Tours France] tried to collect more than $47,000 for a $6500 service that [Luxury Tours France] refused to complete when I did not succumb to' 'extortion when' 'threatened to have me illegally arrested. [Luxury Tours France] kept $6500 for a $2436.14 partial service that was provided, and [Luxury Tours France] therefore owes you $1018.68 for our hotel stay, for which [Luxury Tours France] was paid in full and that [Luxury Tours France] contracted with your hotel.'

Letters to Luxury Tours France

One of my core beliefs is that we can all change to be better people. This belief gives me a chance to be a better person. However, my business dealings with Luxury Tours France shows that some people have no intention of improving their character. For such people, one can only conclude that:

'Once a Thief, Always a Thief, 8/24/2023 Today, I was informed that Bank of America denied four of your fraudulent claims. To date, Bank of America has denied $19,783.69 of your fraudulent claims. This fight against your criminal actions cost me a lot of time, but someone must stand against your criminal enterprise. Even so, you stole $3045.18 from me, you stole $1018.68 from Hotel Le Pavillon De Lys, and you stole two [and a half[ days pay from our guide that you provided plus $300 Euros in tips that [our guide] would have otherwise received. That is, we gave [our guide] 200 Euros as a tip for two days of tour service, but we could not have tipped her for the other two and half days of unprovided tour service, which were stolen from us when you threatened to have me jailed and cancelled our trip if I did not allow you to steal another $5000 from my wife and I. All in all, [our guide was extraordinary], and] the Loire valley was a wonderful place to visit while we toured Europe. However, your dishonest claims of blackmail were despicable, when I asked you repay the money that you stole. You are a liar and a thief. Your threats of false imprisonment were a black day in the lives of my wife and I. You are a shame to the country of France.' 'Thief and a Liar, 8/27/2023 I published another Op Ed today about your despicable criminal actions against my wife and I. You were successful in stealing our money. However, the more people that know that you are a thief, the better tourism will be in the Loire Valley. See "The Bank of America Reacts to Freedom of the Press".'

A Letter to the Bank of America

With respect to the Luxury Tours France fraud, I sent the following text message to the Bank of America.

I spent more than 120 hours of my time to appeal your decisions. At my typical pay rate, my time was worth $27,000 to get back most of the $19,783.69 that was stolen from my wife and I. We were provided much false information throughout this illegal process. Even so, we are glad that this crime has [finally] come to an end.

The Frauds Go On

My wife and I are still fighting a $500 fraud by a company called Anontech, who falsely claims that I purchased computer equipment from their company. I do not know where they are located. I have never done business with them. At the time of the purchase, I was on a jet between London and France, and I did not have internet access.

Anontech quoted an authorization for a different credit card claim, where Anonntech claimed that statement was proof of purchase. The fact is that this other statement involved the fraud by Luxury Tours France. The credit collection agency, Stripe, for Anontech even crossed out the address of the other company on the so-called evidentiary letter. The Bank of America accepted and endorsed this obviously altered letter. In other words, Anontech used a fraudulent claim from another company as their proof to support their fraud. In writing, the Bank of America supported this obviously fraudulent claim, and I have again appealed yet another fraudulent claim by the Bank of America.

In other words, the Bank of America has backed down from some of their crimes, but they still commit these crimes against customers, including my wife and I.

The Truth is Out - The Bank of America Crimes Will Continue

An agent with Bank of America called this morning, and told me what really happened. The Bank of America did not offer to help me at all, and they planned to continue their fraud. The Bank of America paid back my stolen money since I filed a complaint with the U.S. Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau. In other words, my complaint with the CFPB was the only reason that most of my money was returned. The Bank of America informed me that were working on the Anontech fraud, where Anontech altered a document to further their fraud. I informed the Bank of America that their actions are criminal and a great disservice to their customers, where they support criminals before customers.

I sent the following email to the manager of the Hotel Le Pavillon Des Lys and Luxury Tours France.

I was informed today of how you crooks have been stopped from much of your crime. I filed a complaint with the U.S. Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau against the Bank of America. The Bank of America regulatory division responded to a U.S. government request to resolve this fraud. You are both liars and thieves. You charged me twice for the same hotel room, and when I requested that you return the money that you stole, you lied and stated that I was blackmailing you and cheating you out of money. Even so, [Luxury Tours France] was the master crook and got away with stealing thousands of dollars from my wife and I. [Luxury Tours France] even got away with extortion and threatening me with false imprisonment in jail if I did not pay him more money - in addition to the wire transfer that his company received, [which significantly overpaid for stolen services].' 'People need to know that traveling to the Loire Valley in France is plagued by crooks.'

People need to know that banks in our country support crooks rather than customers.

(Article changed on Aug 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT)