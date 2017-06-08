Just follow the lies".

"President Trump doesn't understand Watergate; he hasn't learned anything from it." -- Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman





"The slow rising central horror of "Watergate" is not that it might grind down to the reluctant impeachment of a vengeful thug of a president whose entire political career has been a monument to the same kind of cheap shots and treachery he finally got nailed for, but that we might somehow fail to learn from it." -- Hunter Thompson





With all that is currently unknown about the possibility of collusion between donald trump and the Russians, there are, at this point, a few things that make for fairly easy assumptions. One of them is that Hunter Thompson is twisting in his grave -- again.

Another is that "President" donald trump -- clearly as a result of having learned absolutely nothing from the lessons of Watergate -- is now twisting in the wind.

