Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Art of the Impeachment

By       Message Anthony Barnes     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/8/17

Author 2425
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

From flickr.com: Donald Trump {MID-124276}
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Just follow the lies".

"President Trump doesn't understand Watergate; he hasn't learned anything from it." -- Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman


"The slow rising central horror of "Watergate" is not that it might grind down to the reluctant impeachment of a vengeful thug of a president whose entire political career has been a monument to the same kind of cheap shots and treachery he finally got nailed for, but that we might somehow fail to learn from it." -- Hunter Thompson


With all that is currently unknown about the possibility of collusion between donald trump and the Russians, there are, at this point, a few things that make for fairly easy assumptions. One of them is that Hunter Thompson is twisting in his grave -- again.

Another is that "President" donald trump -- clearly as a result of having learned absolutely nothing from the lessons of Watergate -- is now twisting in the wind.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Anthony Barnes, of Boston, Massachusetts, is a free-lance writer who leans toward the progressive end of the political spectrum. "When I was a young man, I wanted to change the world. I found it was difficult to change the world, so I tried to (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

SURPRISE! Chris Christie's 2016 Gambit

Starlight and Shadows

ISRAEL'S SHAME

PIG TALES

ERRORS AND NO FACTS: Business as Usual at Fox News

Death of the Republican Party

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Anthony Barnes

Become a Fan
Author 2425

(Member since Aug 17, 2006), 17 fans, 73 articles, 168 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Wait for it....

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 8, 2017 at 4:29:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 