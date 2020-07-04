 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

The Alcubierre Drive and a solution to the Fermi Paradox

(View How Many People Read This)   5 comments
Abstract

The Alcubierre Drive, a representative concept of "warp-drive" engines that could exceed light-speed, is referenced to suggest that such a technology would not only be a practical prerequisite for alien visitation, but also a means of communication that would render electromagnetic communication obsolete. The Fermi Paradox can thereby be resolved as a non-paradox due to our comparatively primitive technological commitment to electromagnetic transmission.

The Paradox

It is an enduring puzzle, The Fermi Paradox: Accepting that life, even highly technological life, likely exists in the universe, there is the confounding question of why we have been unable to detect their communications.

A solution

I believe the most plausible answer to the paradox is suggested, indirectly, by the idea of superluminal travel - travel faster than the speed of light. "The Alcubierre warp drive" is a concept of theoretical physicist Miguel Alcubierre at the National Autonomous University of Mexico [1]. He speculates that a spacecraft could travel faster than light if it could be somehow driven by an expansion of space behind it combined with a contraction in front. A relatively simple parting of space to the front might be a sufficient and more practicable technique, but given our current level of technology, ours is not to reason how.

Whether some such "warp drive" could ever be possible may be beyond our ability to predict or even realistically conceive, as was the electric motor not so long ago. But there is reason to believe it can somehow be achieved: If we are being visited by those strangely silent interstellar and even intergalactic civilizations, superluminal travel would be a necessity. Light-years, light-decades, and light-centuries separate us from the cosmos, and the fleeting and questionable alien visitations in evidence would be hardly worth the trouble if light-speed is an actual limit. * The very fabric of space would have to be delimited by some means for it to be practical.

If we are being visited from afar, if superluminal travel is possible, an implication provides a likely solution to the Fermi Paradox: If the technology required for such travel would involve an onboard warp-drive mechanism, then radio waves, being simple and irreducible physical phenomena, could not possibly be outfitted.Interstellar communication would require superluminal transportation, comparable tothe carriers in pneumatic tubesystemsused in drive-through banking - except the carriers in question would have to provide their own propulsion.

Superluminal transport across the light-years would render radio signals obsolete. So for the Fermi Paradox: It may be the reason we don't detect radio signals from the cosmos (or signals of any wavelength) is that radio, except for civilizations in relatively brief periods of early technological development, would be unacceptably primitive and slow.

Conclusion

If superluminal travel can be driven in Alcubierre-like vessels, and interstellar communication can only be practically transmitted via some type of accommodating warp-drive capsules, interstellar visitation becomes more plausible, and the apparent absence of radio communication from the cosmos becomes explicable: It seems likely that advanced alien civilizations exist, and may visit us at will; they just don't bother to communicate via electromagnetic (i.e., luminal) transmission.

Reference

[1] Alcubierre, M (1994) "The warp drive: hyper-fast travel within general relativity". Classical and Quantum Gravity. 11(5): L73-L77. arXiv:gr-qc/0009013.

* There is a curious inconsistency between the common belief that there must be advanced civilizations in the universe and the common disdain for any suggestions that they have actually been visiting us.

 

Well Said 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

A former visitant of UC Santa Cruz, former union boilermaker, ex-Marine, Vietnam vet, anti-war activist, dilettante in science with an earth-shaking theory on the nature of light (which no one will consider), philosopher in the tradition of Schelling, Hegel, Merleau-Ponty, Marx, and Fromm (sigh, no one listens to me on that either), author of a book on wine clubs (ahem), and cast-off programmer of ancient computer languages. I've recently had two physics articles published in an obscure but earnest Central European journal (European Scientific Journal http://www.eujournal.org/index.php/esj) but my main interests remain politics and philosophy.



Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments

Jim Arnold

Become a Fan
Author 6322
(Member since Jun 4, 2007), 26 fans, 35 articles, 4037 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Is this the solution to the Fermi Paradox?

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 3:17:46 PM

Author 0
Al Hirschfield

You'd never think there was any doubt by anyone regarding alien visitations if one were to judge by the Netflix documentary "Unacknowledged"

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 6:42:10 PM

Jim Arnold

I know. It seems to be considered most sophisticated to doubt, to debunk, whatever and whenever. Some of the same people will say there have to be alien civilizations, but no-way no-how no visitors.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:25:50 PM

Carol Jackson

In a thousand more years humans will be doing things that humans today say are impossible to do. Well that's presuming humans can survive another thousand years and maintain it's current levels of technological growth.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 6:32:01 PM

Jim Arnold

It may be an important factor in how many civilizations survive the fist several hundred years of technology, how much the culture advances by comparison. I'm struck by how the A-bomb was used in 1945, just 3 decades after the First World War. Imagine if the Bomb had been developed just that short time earlier: The Kaiser could have obliterated London and Paris. The Alliance could have done it to Berlin and Vienna. It would have been a downward spiral from there. It could still happen, of course. How many alien civilizations have transcended that stage of development?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 9:26:03 PM

