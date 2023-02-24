 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 2/24/23

The 51st State of Columbia

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Jim Arnold
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)

American citizens in the District of Columbia have no political power on important national issues. They have no Senators, and no voting member in The House.

There is a reason for it. The US Constitution, Article I Section 8, provided for the establishment of the seat of federal government at a location separate and independent of the states, in order to avoid advantaging one state by its presence. So the prospective site of Federal power, to be the District of Columbia, was deliberately chosen at location that was swampy, malarial, and largely uninhabitable, even by contemporary standards.

Washington, the District of Columbia, was established in 1790. Roughly half of the original district was carved out of Maryland, and half from Virginia. The Virginia part was returned to Virginia by a vote of "retrocession" in 1847 "" which, importantly, established a precedent of flexibility for how the district can be treated. Keep that in mind.

In 1790 there would have been no anticipation of a significant population in D.C., which would be deprived of full citizenship just because they resided there.

That is where we are now, with a population of about 700,000 significantly un-empowered American citizens. And so there is mounting pressure to modify the district once again, this time to grant full suffrage to the inhabitants. The House of Representatives recently voted to make D.C. a state, but the Senate declined to act, and the matter now rests with the new Congress.

Opponents of the movement for D.C. statehood are right to object that it would go against the well-reasoned intent of the Framers of the Constitution to avoid favoring, by its presence, one state over all the others. But it would be fully congruent with the Original Intent if the population would be separated from the seat of federal government "" by the creation of a sort of American-style Vatican City, encompassing just the federal institutions of D.C.

No Constitutional issue would remain with such a strategy. Instead of a Washington D.C. we could have a federal District of Washington and a separate state of Columbia. The federal district of Washington could thereby be fully neutral and independent from the new state, and without perpetuating the present disenfranchisement of so many of our citizens.

Fortunately, the federal institutions in D.C. are neatly concentrated. A likely boundary between the federal District and the 51st state could run east from the Potomac along US 29 to Massachusetts Ave, then south on 7th St, then west along D St to the river.

The State of Columbia and the District of Washington
The State of Columbia and the District of Washington
(Image by James R Arnold)   Details   DMCA
Such a solution would serve the original intent of the Framers while giving generations of citizens suffrage equal to all those in the rest of the Union. Some Democrats might object to giving full enfranchisement to fellow citizens if the district would favor the Republican Party. Some Republicans might object because it is actually heavily Democratic. But true Americans would put country first and insist that every American must have full representation in Congress.

Would re-naming DC be a problem? Think of all the maps and signs that would have to be re-done. Would that be a deal-breaker? No! The place could still be referred to as "DC" "" meaning "the District and Columbia"!

There are more people in D.C. than in Vermont and in Wyoming. Who with a genuine sense of patriotism would oppose an expansion of full American citizenship to so many of our fellows and fellowes, in a way that would preserve the original intent of The Founders?

Americans, step up! Partisans, step down!

Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Arnold Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A former visitant of UC Santa Cruz, former union boilermaker, ex-Marine, Vietnam vet, anti-war activist, dilettante in science with an earth-shaking theory on the nature of light (which no one will consider), philosopher in the tradition of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Thom Hartmann's book on the JFK Assassination

Spartan Women: History's greatest conspiracy?

Is theoretical physics dead-ending?

Immigration Policy: the Liberal/Progressive Dichotomy

Steven Hawking is wrong on Extraterrestrials

Gravitation, force and energy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Arnold

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 4, 2007), 27 fans, 35 articles, 4082 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Let's have some representation with that taxation!

Submitted on Friday, Feb 24, 2023 at 6:53:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend