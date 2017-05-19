Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend 1 (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The 21st Century presented America with exciting new opportunities; what in the world happened?

By       Message michael payne     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/19/17

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

From opednews.com: stuck in a rut {MID-22728}
stuck in a rut
(Image by wtg.blog.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Well, not much at all has happened in these past 16 plus years. The opportunities weren't seized, the new directions weren't taken and America lapsed into a state of stagnation. Its economy has been very lifeless, its middle class dying, and it's once unique creative and innovative capabilities have been minimal at best.

It's incomprehensible how a country that once possessed such an intense drive for excellence has regressed in recent decades. Yes, the 21st Century did provide tremendous new opportunities for America but they were not taken when we had presidents such as G.W. Bush, followed by Barack Obama. And now with Trump as president we can just forget about new opportunities and new horizons.

- Advertisement -

And when we are bemoaning this country's inability to move forward to achieve great things let's not forget the U.S Congress which is clearly an anchor dragging America down, an albatross around its neck.

The U.S. is supposedly the wealthiest nation in the world and many politicians continue to mistakenly proclaim it to be exceptional. So if America is so wealthy and exceptional why is it that we have so many unaddressed problems and so many new opportunities there for the taking with no leaders to take them to fruition.

For those who disagree with the above premise about this condition of stagnation and regression and think that this country is doing just fine and proceeding down the right path, then they need to do this: please identify those outstanding achievements or advancements that have been made in this country since the turn of the century.

Now let's examine just a few of these meaningful new opportunities to strengthen this country that should have been seized years ago, that should have become top priorities for aggressive development to make America truly exceptional.

- Advertisement -

Healthcare: what is more important for a nation and its people to have than a really effective, affordable healthcare system that covers all of its citizens, one that is the key to long and healthy lives?

America doesn't have one healthcare system it actually has five. There is private medical coverage, Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare and the VA, the Veterans Administration system. While there are some connections between them they mainly run independently and all of them are loaded down with massive paperwork that is a giant burden on the doctors, hospitals, the government and insurance companies.

Attempting to maintain five different systems makes for a great deal of ineffectiveness, together with a very large cost per capita, nearly twice as much as is the case for the universal health systems commonly found in Europe and Scandinavia.

What is the answer for creating a far better, much less costly system that covers all Americans? That should be a no-brainer. Senator Bernie Sanders talked about it time and time again. It's what's called Medicare for all Americans and, with the right people doing the transition; it would be the best and most effective way of providing healthcare for everyone. Sure Medicare has problems but they can easily be fixed.

Doing this would solve many problems that adversely affect many millions of Americans. This could be done, it should be done but we just don't have the leaders to make this happen.

Our national infrastructure: we keep hearing that we must initiate an aggressive program to repair and rebuild our national infrastructure; our highways, the Interstate, bridges, waterways, the electrical grid and other areas. There are millions of new jobs that could be created. It would take about $1 trillion to bring this system up to normal, acceptable standards and, even then, it would still lag far behind many of those world class systems in Europe.

- Advertisement -

Solar power: making the development of solar power and other forms of alternative energy should have been a top priority of this government many decades ago but this government has completely failed to understand the tremendous impact that it would have on America going into the future.

Control over the supply and distribution routes of oil has caused a great many wars over time. The question should not be about how many wars this obsession with oil has started but, rather, how many wars were not started because of oil.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 410 articles, 1923 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

America, saddled down with one totally incompetent, visionless government after another, can be likened to a car that was stuck in neutral and now has shifted into reverse gear.

Submitted on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 3:35:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Dana Clark

Become a Fan
Author 508879

(Member since May 9, 2017), 2 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Nice essay Mr. Payne,

It seems to me that to have a successful retirement you need to have a 401k, 403b whatever the kids are calling it these days, which leads the investor into supporting the Wall St., MIC, Corporatist agendas. How do we break this cycle? I'm near 50 yrs old raising two boys with my wife, we both work 40+ hours a week and after homework and the other necessities of life are completed at the end of the day we are wiped out. How can people who care to change the way things are ever enact or even have time to think about how to enact changes, get around to it? I'm stumped but willing to do what I can. Short of unboxing the .40 cal S&W and driving to D.C. what choice do we have. Just voting in new blood to Govt doesn't seem to be a viable remedy anymore. Thanks Dana

Submitted on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 4:43:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Dana Clark

Become a Fan
Author 508879

(Member since May 9, 2017), 2 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Nice essay Mr. Payne,

It seems to me that to have a successful retirement you need to have a 401k, 403b whatever the kids are calling it these days, which leads the investor into supporting the Wall St., MIC, Corporatist agendas. How do we break this cycle? I'm near 50 yrs old raising two boys with my wife, we both work 40+ hours a week and after homework and the other necessities of life are completed at the end of the day we are wiped out. How can people who care to change the way things are ever enact or even have time to think about how to enact changes, get around to it? I'm stumped but willing to do what I can. Short of unboxing the .40 cal S&W and driving to D.C. what choice do we have. Just voting in new blood to Govt doesn't seem to be a viable remedy anymore. Thanks Dana

Submitted on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 4:49:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
R. A. Landbeck

Become a Fan
Author 5969
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 9, 2007), 1 fan, 2 articles, 1 quicklinks, 403 comments, 15 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"One day the people of America might rise up to put an end to it. But when is that ever going to happen?"

I would suggest that 'revolution' is already getting started just not in a conventional form that anyone ever expected! .energon.org.uk

Submitted on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 5:46:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 