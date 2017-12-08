Power of Story Send a Tweet        
"Tax Reform": Dump the Home Mortgage Interest Deduction

From commons.wikimedia.org: Average US Federal Tax Rates 1979 to 2013 {MID-206127}
Average US Federal Tax Rates 1979 to 2013
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
The US Senate's version of "tax reform" reduces the amount of mortgage interest that home buyers can deduct from their taxable incomes. Currently, the maximum deduction is for interest paid on mortgages of up to $1 million on two homes or on home equity loans of up to $100,000. The new bill would cap that at $500,000 on one home. The House version doesn't reduce the mortgage cap, but does away with the home equity deduction.

This fairly minor piece of the "tax reform" puzzle is drawing a lot of comment, and quite a bit of resistance and criticism both on Capitol Hill and in public discussion. Here's why:

For obvious reasons, people who are in the process of buying homes love the home mortgage interest deduction. It lets them claw back a little bit of money they'd otherwise pay to Uncle Sam. About 20% of American taxpayers benefit from the deduction each year, and politicians want their votes.

Politicians also love campaign contributions from the other parties who benefit even more from this deduction -- home builders, realtors, and mortgage bankers and brokers.

I'm a big fan of tax cuts. In any amount, of any kind, for anybody. The less money the government takes from Americans, the better. But I'd rather those cuts didn't come in the form of "targeted" deductions or credits.

At present, the home mortgage interest deduction represents $70 billion less in annual federal tax revenues than would be the case if it didn't exist. That raises two possibilities:

The first possibility is that the government is getting that $70 billion elsewhere. That is, from the people who aren't paying down mortgages.

The second possibility is that the government didn't need that $70 billion and is just letting it go back to taxpayers.

If the government is getting the money from people other than home buyers, well, that doesn't seem very fair. So what if I decide to spend my money on beer, football tickets and a new big screen 4k television instead of on the monthly payments for a McMansion? Why should that increase my tax bill?

And if the government doesn't need the money and is letting it go back to taxpayers, why not just reduce the tax rate and let it go back to ALL the taxpayers instead of creating a targeted deduction that only gives it back to 20% of them?

A lot of marketing dollars have gone into promoting the idea that owning a home is invariably a good idea and an essential piece of "the American dream." But in fact, there are good reasons for many people to rent. Why should the burden of financing government fall more heavily on their backs?

The home mortgage interest deduction is part social engineering for the financial benefit of generous campaign contributors, and part vote-buying from a demographic created in part by that very social engineering. I'm surprised the politicians are tinkering with it at all. But since they are, they should dump it and replace it with a general rate reduction.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

June Genis

While I agree with you in principle about the unfairness of the mortgage interest deduction I believe it is bad for libertarians to say it should just be done away with in one fell swoop. The current proposal is essentially the beginning of possibly phasing out that deduction which gives people time to plan how they can manage without it.

What if you had just bought a house 1 year ago and assumed you could afford the monthly mortgage costs because the amount was offset by the tax deduction. Do you really believe that returning that 70 billion to taxpayers in some other form, as though that were ever likely to really happen, won't leave some people up the creek without a paddle?

Now let me pose an even harder issue to deal with. Right now there is minimal government meddling in the mortgage market. The same can not be said for medical insurance. Would you really want to see medical deductions, especially for extraordinary expenses not typically covered by insurance, go away overnight?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 4:05:27 PM

Darren Wolfe

While both of you make good points a better question might be, why are libertarians how to better tax people? We have only one thing to say, end taxation.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 4:28:58 PM

Darren Wolfe

I meant ... why are libertarians talking about how to...

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 4:30:41 PM

Thomas Knapp

I wasn't talking about how to better tax people. I was talking about how to not worse tax people :)


Taxation is theft/extortion, and I strongly favor its elimination. But that doesn't mean I can't advocate reducing it, both quantitatively and vis a vis complexity and special interest favoritism, too.


Here's a blog post I wrote the day before this article that you might find more to your taste.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 4:52:22 PM

Thomas Knapp

June, I agree -- but didn't have room in a 500-word column to lay out a plan. I would certainly "grandfather in" existing mortgages, and specify a cutoff date for new mortgages no longer getting the deduction.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 4:46:53 PM

June Genis

I suspected as much but I wanted to make the point that one communication problem that Libertarians have is sounding heartless because we seem to talk more about the endgame goal than reasonable transition paths. I suspect that too many people will just be hearing "Yeah, we Libertarians think we should get rid of the mortgage tax deduction" and nothing more. That is unfortunately the sort of language we tend to use in the Platform.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 7:10:33 PM

