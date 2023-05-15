With the families of Uvalde shooting victims around him, Democratic Texas State Rep. Gene Wu made an emotional plea for increased gun control during a press conference on Monday. Struggling to hold back tears, Wu said, "I cry because every time I see that f***ing video, I see those pictures, I see my son" There is no safe place in America anymore. There is no church that's safe. There is no school that's safe. There is no shopping mall that's safe. There is no library that's safe."

Texas state legislators voted to advance a bill that would raise the legal age to buy assault rifle-style weapons from age 18 to 21 on Monday. It was the last day the Texas legislature could vote on HB 2744, which passed with a vote of 8-5, and will be scheduled for a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives next. The vote came after eight people, including children, were killed in a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen on Saturday. Protesters, including families of Uvalde shooting victims, had filled the statehouse to demonstrate in support of the bill.

ABC13 looks into the future of gun legislation in Texas following eight people killed outside of an outlet mall in Allen, Texas: