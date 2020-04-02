THE CORONAVIRUS DEBACLE: Our leaders have lost their minds

click here

Our leaders have lost their minds. They are collapsing the economy and trampling on our constitutional rights. For what? They are trying to contain an uncontainable virus no worse than the flu for the overwhelming majority of Americans. Our leaders appear to be unaware that exposure to infectious diseases is a necessary and good thing for the development of a robust immune system. Isolation and vaccinations sabotage that process, leading to a wide array of severe and devastating harmful health effects.

The Coronavirus debacle is another case of fear-mongering about the latest disease de jure by federal health authorities, including The Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Dr. Anthony Fauci and company should be investigated, not heralded. This manufactured crisis needs to end. The draconian response to Coronavirus is already doing more damage to the public health and welfare than the virus itself.

Americans need to get back to work and fast. Most people, 8 in 10 U.S. workers, live from paycheck to paycheck, meaning no savings for the basics such as food and shelter. Even before this crisis hit, many children in America went to school to get their only meal of the day. This shutdown has made starvation even more likely. A very real potential for violent civil unrest is growing in the U.S. and around the world. Businesses are boarding up in Center City Philadelphia. There is a mile-long line for food outside of Pittsburgh, and fear of riots in Italy. Suicide hotlines are jammed. In fact, suicides are outpacing Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee.

But, not every state and nation is in lock down. As of this writing, eighteen U.S. states are not in lock down. Some cities that tried to lock down, as in Mississippi, were ordered by the governor to remain open. Two-thirds of the world's nations are not in lock down. And, the homeless are not in lock down. If this is such a health emergency and everyone has to stay at home, why are the homeless exempt in many cities and states, wandering the streets, living in the subways, and potentially spreading the Coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

How lethal is the Coronavirus? Not very, even according to the unreliable Dr. Fauci, who says that COVID-19 case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. Independent researchers have already stated that, but also pointed to faulty data, most notably Dr. John P. A. Ioannidis, Dr. Eran Bendavid, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Dr. Fauci speculates that potential deaths lie somewhere between 100-200,000 deaths. In a population of 330 million, 200,00 deaths amounts to 0.06% of the population, which is negligible. However, Dr. Fauci is not consistent on this matter, and continues to promote draconian measures, suggesting that deaths could spike to hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, based on questionable and faulty data.

Importantly, it is universally admitted that the overwhelming number of people who have died from Coronavirus, or with it, have had other serious health problems. Dr. Ioannidis points out that "A positive test for Coronavirus does not mean necessarily that this virus is always primarily responsible for a patient's demise." Detailed analysis of death records in Italy underscores this point, showing that 99% of fatalities occurred in people with preexisting and serious medical conditions.

Alarmingly, U.S. federal authorities are deliberately skewing the data in order to attribute all deaths 'with' Coronavirus be attributed 'to' the Coronavirus, including many that may have only a "presumptive" diagnosis. The National Vital Statistics System advises that COVID-19 be reported on the death certificate "for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death." Given that COVID-19 symptoms overlap with other conditions such as influenza and pneumonia, it seems plausible that the U.S. record-keepers could be over attributing deaths to COVID-19, just as they did in Italy, reports Bloomberg.

The authors of the Imperial College study in the United Kingdom, who initiated this panic, have been strongly criticized for their modeling. But no one is asking why the CDC didn't do its own model to begin with? Why rely on a UK study?

It should be noted that using fear and faulty data is the CDC's stock-in-trade in order to promote vaccines. Every year, they wildly exaggerate the flu death rate and minimize the damage due to the flu vaccine itself. "To buttress their (CDC's) alarmist message for 2018-2019, representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies held a press conference and issued a press release on September 27, citing a particularly "record-breaking" (though unsubstantiated) 80,000 flu deaths last year... CDC's media relations experts frankly admit that "framing" the current flu season as "more severe than last or past years" or more "deadly" is a highly effective strategy for garnering strong interest and attention from both the media and the public"the Cochrane research community have observed that "when actual death certificates are tallied, influenza deaths on average are little more than 1,000 yearly," reports Children's Health Defense.

And why wasn't the CDC better prepared when they and their parent agency, The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have been planning for a flu pandemic since at least 2005? Why did the CDC hold back on test kits to determine who had the virus? Why did the tests have problems with producing false "positives"? Why didn't the CDC also test for antibodies to find out if the virus was already in the population?

Was it the CDC's plan to panic the public, giving everyone the impression that we were under sudden attack, when in fact the virus had been around for months, if not much longer?

How accurate is the current testing protocol, anyway? Not at all, according to some researchers, including David Crowe, "While the definition of SARS, an earlier coronavirus panic, was self-limiting, the definition of the new coronavirus disease is open-ended, allowing the imaginary epidemic to grow...if the coronavirus test has a problem with false positives (as all biological tests do) then testing an uninfected population will produce only false-positive tests, and the definition of the disease will allow the epidemic to go on forever."

Work is proceeding on a vaccine, per usual, but vaccines have been linked to a wide array of severe and permanent injuries, including: neurological damage, chronic illness, autoimmune disease, and death (including SIDS, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). No vaccine on the market has been tested for its potential to 1) cause cancer, 2) damage DNA, or 3) impair fertility. That admission is on every vaccine package insert, in Section 13.No long term health studies, no true placebo studies, no studies comparing vaccinated with unvaccinated populations have been conducted.

Next Page 1 | 2