Fare thee well my own true love.

Fare thee well, I say. . .

So sings the sweetest bird

that ever I have heard.

He sings inside his little cage

just like an actor from the stage.

A stage that he may never fly

though his wild peers may wonder why.

They perch upon the window sill

and listen to him sing his fill

until the sun sets and day doth end.

But faith. Tomorrow he'll sing again!

. . . And the rocks may melt and the seas may burn,

If I should not return.