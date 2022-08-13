 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/13/22

Superintendent Carvalho Turns His Back On LBGTQ+ Students

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

"Whereas, School-dropout rates for LGBTQ students is up to triple the national rate of non-LGBTQ students, due to peer harassment and bullying;"
- LAUSD Resolution

The LAUSD's new Superintendent must have experienced severe culture shock when he made his move from Florida to California. As a superintendent in Miami, Alberto M. Carvalho was used to operating in an environment where the law makes unions weak. While Florida's leadership ignored the risks of the COVID-19, the state of California took steps to protect its citizens. The Governor of the "Sunshine States" seeks to increase his presidential prospects by attacking the LGBTQ+ community while the leadership of the LAUSD has long sought to improve its treatment of these students.

At this week's LAUSD Board Meeting, I used my public comment to remind district leadership of the commitments that they have made to LGBTQ+ students. Instead of listening to learn, Carvalho turned his back part way through the speech and, ignoring the importance of the subject, he carried on a conversation with his leadership team. Given the smile that crossed former Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly's face, their discussion must have been light-hearted.

The LAUSD Board needs to make it clear that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" attitude is not acceptable in Los Angeles' schools. As the Superintendent's bosses, they need to set clear boundaries of what is not acceptable in our progressive district.

The following are my full comments to the board:

The LAUSD has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community and showing a commitment "to ensuring safe, supportive, and welcoming campuses free from discrimination and harassment for sexual minority youth." These programs pre-date the greater societal shift towards acceptance that has been seen in recent years. For example, in 1984 Fairfax High School became "the first on-site program in the nation that targeted LGBTQ students in the school setting" and sought to address high dropout rates in this community that resulted from harassment, family crisis, and social discrimination.

Over the years, the LAUSD Board has passed a series of resolutions supporting this community. In 2012 Monica Garcia sponsored one that committed the district's "daily efforts to acknowledge the rights of the LGBTQ community and bring systemic change that will lift the contributions and struggles that teach us all." In 2019 Kelly Gonez's resolution enforced the concept that "our schools must be safe and supportive environments for all our students, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression".

While these words are powerful, being a true ally requires commitment. Truly supporting students in this community takes more than wearing rainbow pins in June or slogans on our IDs. We must all be ready to fight when this community is put at risk. Unfortunately, this board has failed to do that for the students of Florida.

Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has initiated a culture war against members of the LBGTQ+ community. In a state where patrons of the Pulse nightclub were gunned down because of their sexual orientation, DeSantis has stoked the flames of hatred with his "Don't Say Gay" law that prohibits teachers from answering questions students have about LBGTQ+ issues. Children who confide in their teachers must be outed to their parents before they are ready. Families who do not want their children to remain ignorant do not even have the option of opting their children into these discussions.

Instead of treating the Florida Department of Education (DOE) like the pariah that it is, the LAUSD Board Voted to send it $6 million. The contract that was signed with Florida Virtual School, which is operated by the Florida DOE, sends our limited education funds to the same organization that is responsible for enforcing DeSantis' bigoted policies. Even worse, there appear to be no assurances that Los Angeles students will not be taught from a curriculum that conforms to the "Don't Say Gay" guidelines.

If previous resolutions were more than empty words, this board needs to hold the superintendent accountable. Why was it not disclosed in board documents that this money was being sent to the Florida DOE? What guidelines are in place that ensure that this contract respects the rights of LBGTQ+ students? Were other options available that would have provided these same services from sources that conform with our values?


(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend