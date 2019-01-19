Status Report on Abruptly Changing Climate with Paul Beckwith

- Advertisement -

Many insightful, clear thinking, untainted climatologists can be found. Anyone following me on OEN has seen several. I put Paul Beckwith near the top of the list. Brilliant, broad thinking, articulate, and shouting "Climate Emergency!" for years, with solid reasons given.

He does his damndest to offer hope, in spite of overwhelming odds. The more I've watched of him, the more I am blown away by his insights, grasp of details, tying seemingly disparate events together, encyclopedic memory, political awareness, and somehow staying calm throughout.

But as usual, I prefer to let folks I link to speak for themselves.