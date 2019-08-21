 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

State of Our Schools: Rudderless

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

"That's it?"

- Audience member's reaction to Austin Beutner's speech

As parents were making their final preparations to send their children back to school, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) leadership was gathering downtown last Thursday for the annual "State of Schools" event. After a breakfast in Grand Park provided by the Food Services Division (no, there was none of the Walmart surplus that is said to be part of the Breakfast in the Classroom program), principals, five out of the seven school board (Nick Melvoin and Kelly Gonez were conspicuously absent) and district bureaucrats headed to the Walt Disney Concert Hall for the headline event - a speech by Superintendent Austin Beutner.

Beutner started his speech by looking back at the most significant event of the past year - the strike by the District's teachers. While acknowledging that many of the concessions won by United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) would be beneficial to the students, he did not explain why a work stoppage was necessary to achieve them. Nor did he accept responsibility for his part in creating animosity between the district and its workers that led to the strike.

From here, Beutner segued to the cost of providing the services mandated by the agreement that ended the strike and how the public made this more difficult by rejecting Measure EE. Of course, he did not mention how he had contributed to the public's distrust of the district by submitting text to the City Clerk that was different from what was approved by the school board. Instead, he struck a defensive tone as he ran through a list of accomplishments from the past year in an effort to counter the perception of a failing district.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, Beutner's highlights were nothing more than a vague list that did not provide any context or detail. Yes, the district has increased graduation rates, but has it done so at the expense of the perceived value of those diplomas by Los Angeles employers? The Superintendent did not give any assurance that the make-up credits that helped to increase those rates represent an imparting of knowledge or simply time spent in front of a computer. He also mentioned a declining suspension rate but did not specify the cost. Are behavior problems actually being addressed or are they just being swept under the rug?

And then the speech suddenly ended.

The master of ceremonies mentioned that the presentation was much shorter than previous ones and that the remaining schedule of the day's activities would be rearranged accordingly. Those seated around me seemed bewildered. This speech was supposed to set the tone for the upcoming school year, but the assembled generals seemed to be at a loss as to the direction in which they would be charging.

- Advertisement -

On an optimistic note, maybe this brief presentation was an indication that Beutner has learned in his first year at the helm of the country's second-largest school district that he really did not know as much about education as he thought he did. Most importantly, there was no mention of the "portfolio plan" he had crafted behind the backs of his bosses on the school board and which has already failed in other school districts. Does this mean that he was finally convinced to drop this ill-conceived program?

In the end, nothing good can be said about a school superintendent who lacks vision and directly shows the problem with hiring a person for the position who had no professional experience in the field of education. Board Member Schmerelson previously revealed that Beutner was unable to answer any of his questions about education during the interview process. That lack of knowledge should have been a red flag for the other board members, but Melvoin, Monica Garcia, Ref Rodriguez and Richard Vladovic still voted for him. That mistake was in full view on Tuesday as the state of our schools was shown to be rudderless.

So much for "kids first."

The stage is set for the State of Schools address
The stage is set for the State of Schools address
(Image by Carl J Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Carl Petersen is a parent, advocate for students with special education needs, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 