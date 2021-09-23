Sonnet With French Commercial Breaks

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



One little comment could be the straw that.

You bake in the mourning sun denuded

of your dreams. Sashays, waves, smiles can't move you,

not just because you're hungover -- that too --

but because she wants no more deluded

intimations of love. She says, You're fat.

<span id="XinhaEditingStart"></span><span id="XinhaEditingEnd"></span>

I rub lotion up the base of her spine

while she reads aloud Simone de Bourgeois.

I parry with Nietzsche's amor fati,

Billy Bulger pressing tutti tati,

hands all over her bowl of Vichyssoise.

Give her a happy slap on her behind.

A clause says she gets to keep the Peugeot,

but I keep the tix for Moulin Rouge, though.