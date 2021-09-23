''From Here To Eternity'' ; Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr
(Image by Movie-Fan from flickr) Details DMCA
Sonnet With French Commercial Breaks
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
One little comment could be the straw that.
You bake in the mourning sun denuded
of your dreams. Sashays, waves, smiles can't move you,
not just because you're hungover -- that too --
but because she wants no more deluded
intimations of love. She says, You're fat.
I rub lotion up the base of her spine
while she reads aloud Simone de Bourgeois.
I parry with Nietzsche's amor fati,
Billy Bulger pressing tutti tati,
hands all over her bowl of Vichyssoise.
Give her a happy slap on her behind.
A clause says she gets to keep the Peugeot,
but I keep the tix for Moulin Rouge, though.